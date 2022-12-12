Where To Watch Yellowstone Season 5: Is It Worth Watching?

The disputes between a sizable cattle ranch, a Native American tribe, and unscrupulous land developers are the focus of the wildly successful television program Yellowstone.
John Dutton, the stern but likable father of a cattle dynasty who attempts to ward off rivals and control his out-of-control family, is played by Kevin Costner in the episode. The children of Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley, each have their own problems.
Yellowstone covers the melodramatics of the Dutton family as well as the disputes of feuding landowners in the Big Sky region. It has a wonderful cast and stories that blend soap operas and red-state social satire. The series, which was produced by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, has now streamed four seasons, and its enormous success doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
Where To Watch Yellowstone Season 5
The Paramount Network is the only place to see Yellowstone’s fifth season.
Tonight (December 11) at 8:00 p.m. ET, “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and Fog,” the sixth episode of the season, will air. Here is the plot summary: “The Duttons and the Yellowstone enjoy an almost ideal day branding cattle; Montana receives a surprise guest from the outside; Sarah keeps biting Jamie, and Rainwater deals with an internal rival.”
The next day, the episode will be accessible to stream on the website. You must have a TV subscription to view it, or you can join up for a free 24-hour Live TV pass with just your email, name, and birthdate.
Where To Watch The First 5 Episodes Of Yellowstone Season 5
On the Paramount Network website or the Paramount Network app, you may watch the previously broadcast episodes of Yellowstone season five. You’ll need a TV provider to log in to watch them, or you may register for a free 24-hour Live TV pass by giving your name, email, and birthdate.
Rest Of Yellowstone Season 5
Up until the season finale of part 1 on December 18, the current season (which will be broken into two parts) will continue to air on the Paramount Network with new episodes airing every Sunday at 8/7 Central. Seven further episodes of Part 2 will then premiere in the early months of 2023.
Is Yellowstone Season 5 Worth Watching?
Yellowstone is for you if you want your drama with lots of cattle, weapons, and plaid shirts. With 1883 aired a year ago and another prequel, 1923, slated to air next month with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the major roles, the show is a huge streaming phenomenon and has already given rise to a multiverse of sorts.
But don’t just take our word for it. Yellowstone now has a 57 on Metacritic and an 83% on Tomatometer.
Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere
You may watch “One Hundred Years is Nothing,” the opening episode of season 5, for free with an occasional ad break by clicking here.
