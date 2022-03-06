California Examiner

COVID-19

Which California Counties Maintain a ‘High’ Level of COVID Activity?

ByMaria Shiela

Mar 6, 2022
Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Los Angeles County as having “low” COVID-19 activity.

This has aided in the repeal of the county’s indoor mask mandate, which takes effect March 4 following the state law’s repeal on February 16.

While Los Angeles County was notable for delaying the mandate until the CDC announced it, it was not the only county in the state to remain in the “high” category.

Which California counties continue to have strong COVID-19 activity? Kern County, north of Los Angeles, remains extremely hot. With Bakersfield as its county seat and a population of over 900,000, this county encourages indoor masking.

Tulare and Kings counties are elevated north of there. In the “medium” category, North of Fresno is Madera, the state’s geographic center, Mariposa, home to Yosemite National Park and Toulumne counties.

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, Amador County is also rather high. Moving up the state, coastal Mendocino County, north of Sonoma County, is classified as high.

The remaining three counties in this group are Trinity, Modoc to the northeast, and Del Norte on the Oregon border.

