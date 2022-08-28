White House Celebrates Reproductive Rights

Officials from the Biden administration have announced that this Friday, January 22, will be a day of action dedicated to reproductive rights. This comes after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, which has restricted access to abortion in the United States for the past two months.

What’s going on: The White House is hosting a conference with state and local elected officials from throughout the country to talk about protecting access to care and how the federal government can support their efforts.

While this is happening, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure have written a letter to state governors stressing that state anti-abortion laws do not relieve providers of their duty to adhere to federal laws guaranteeing access to emergency health care.

The letter encourages states to request for Medicaid waivers under Section 1115 so that more people can get the care they need.

On the heels of Roe v. Wade’s reversal, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is also releasing a report on Friday in response to Vice President Joe Biden’s executive order urging the protection of access to reproductive health care services.

Access to pharmaceutical abortion and contraception, legal access to care, patient privacy protection, information and data access are all addressed in the paper.

Get up to speed quickly: When Vice President Biden issued an executive order in July, he instructed the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to explore Medicaid expansion and other policy alternatives to expand access to reproductive health coverage.

Earlier this month, Biden issued a second executive order to shield people’s right to travel out of state for abortion.