Who Doesn’t Get California’s Payments To Help With Rising Prices?

In the coming weeks, about 23 million California households will receive inflation relief checks of up to $1,050.

In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the state’s budget for 2022-23, which included direct payments to millions of Californians as part of the Middle Class Tax Refund.

“We’re offering over $17 billion in relief to help people make ends meet, and doubling down on investments to keep building the California Dream on a sound budgetary foundation,” Newsom said in a statement.

To be eligible, you must have been a California resident for at least six months during 2020 and have submitted your state tax return by October 15, 2021. You must be a legal resident of California on the date that your payment is granted and you cannot claim anybody else as a dependent for the 2020 tax year.

A sliding scale is used to determine the amount of each payment based on the recipient’s income and tax filing status. Those with dependents and a low income will benefit the most.

However, according to Cal Matters, residents of California who do not have dependents and who earn less than $19,310 are not required to file income taxes.

In addition, remember that the state does not consider Social Security retirement or disability benefits to be taxable income, so that those who receive them are exempt from paying taxes as long as their other sources of income are relatively low.

Those who rely solely on SSDI may not be eligible for this rebate or the increases in CalWorks and SSI, as reported by Cal Matters.