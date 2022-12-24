Who Is 50 Cent Dating: Who Is His 25 Year Old Girlfriend?

Among today’s rappers and businesspeople, 50 Cent is among the most prominent. After a breakthrough year with his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ on Shady/Aftermath Imprint, he went on to sell over 30 million copies of the album and negotiate multiple lucrative business deals. Let’s dig deep into Who Is 50 Cent Dating?
His “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” philosophy as a street hustler is borne out by his Reebok deal with G-Unit, VitaminWater endorsement, and investment portfolio.
Nonetheless, he has had his fair share of lucky breaks with ladies over his career. Some of these couples stayed together for years, while others had a less-than-stellar experience with this rap sensation. Here is a condensed version of 50 Cent’s entire love life.
Who Is 50 Cent?
American rapper, producer, actor, and businessman 50 Cent. 50 Cent has a net worth of $40 million as of this writing. 50 Cent has made at least $260 million throughout his career from record sales, concert tours, and endorsement deals.
He has also spent extravagantly (particularly on real estate, vehicles, and lawsuits), and as a result, he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2015. A lot more information about the submission will be provided later in this piece. 50 Cent’s net worth surpassed $100 million when he declared bankruptcy.
50 Cent’s real name is Curtis James Jackson III, and he was born on July 6, 1975, in Queens, New York. His mother, Sabrina, was a heroin dealer in South Jamaica, where he grew up. Jackson was only eight years old when she passed.
50 Cent’s grandma took over his upbringing. He started distributing drugs after school when he was just 12 years old. When metal detectors at his high school uncovered him trying to bring in weapons and drug money, he was jailed in the tenth grade.
In 1994, he was arrested once more for selling cocaine to an undercover police officer, and once more when heroin, crack cocaine, and a gun were discovered during a search of his residence. He went to boot camp for six months and graduated with his GED.
Who Is 50 Cent Dating?
50’s newest girlfriend is a lady by the name of Jamira Haines. They’ve been together since 2019 and they have no problem showing their affection in public.
They hit it together at the premiere of the 50s drama Power and have been together ever since. At the moment, she has more than 1.3 million Instagram followers and is a successful model.
Who Is Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines?
Instagram influencer and model Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines is 25 years old. She runs her own fitness training business under the name Cuban Fit. Her Instagram bio suggests she has career aspirations in corporate law. Haines has over 6,400 YouTube subscribers and 1.7 million Instagram followers.
50-Cent Relationship Timeline
50 Cent Dated Tattedup Holly From 2013 To 2015
Tatted-up Ink makes the name of this Instagram model, Holly, appropriate. She claimed she was emotionally and physically abused by 50, the man she dated from 2013 to 2015. Holly’s fans can now follow her on Twitter and OnlyFans.
50 Cent dated Ciara from 2007 to 2010
Since 50 and Ciara dated on and off from 2007 to 2010, it’s probable that their relationship is his most publicized to date. Their friendship, and the many projects they worked on together, was tremendous thing when it occurred.
Unfortunately, their relationship did not work out, and Ciara was open about the reasons behind the breakup in an interview with Ricky Smiley.
She let it go, “He definitely isn’t scared of anything he can manage. However, despite his lack of conventional fears, he does harbor certain apprehensions about romantic attachment. And it means, I suppose, that he fears me, too. Since then, she’s found happiness with NFL great Russell Wilson and started a family.
So, What About 50 Cent’s Other Exes?
Daphne Joy is the name of the woman who captivated 50’s attention in 2011 and 2012. They had a child, a son they called Sire, in September of 2012. Although they share a kid, their relationship ended on a sour note: he was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to vandalism and domestic abuse towards Daphne.
A rumor about 50 and Chelsea Handler surfaced in 2010. She said that they had been an item for almost two months and that they are still on good terms. 50 and Paris Hilton were pictured together in Las Vegas in 2008, sparking relationship speculation. In spite of several rumors, their relationship was never proven.
50 was seeing a woman named Joy Bryant from 2005 until 2006. Although they shared on-screen chemistry in the film Get Rich or Die Tryin’, their off-screen relationship fell short of expectations.
50 dated Vivica A. Fox in 2003, but things quickly turned sour between them. She has made several public criticisms of him to the media. Before that, in 2002 and 2003, he dated Meagan Goode, and in contrast to Vivica, Meagan only has praise for the rapper to offer.
