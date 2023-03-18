Who is Aaron Rodgers Dating? Everything You Need to Know About Mallory Edens

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most famous NFL players of the last 10 years, so it makes sense that fans want to know Who is Aaron Rodgers Dating now and who he has dated in the past.
In an interview on the podcast The Pat McAfee Show in September 2020, Rodgers, who is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, said that some “changes” in his life had given him a “new and increased love of life” (also known as his relationship with Shailene Woodley at the time.)
He said at the time, “I just love life more than I did before.” “And I’ve made decisions, changed habits, and started new ones that have put me in a much better headspace.” And there are just a lot of things that have happened in my life over the last few months that have been really fun and reminded me to look at life and football through the most positive lens I can.
He went on, “That’s why I’m having so much fun, and it all starts with love. And then surround yourself with people you really like.”
In 2021, Rodgers and Woodley broke up. But that doesn’t mean the quarterback has given up on finding a girlfriend. Read on to find out about Aaron Rodgers’ current girlfriend and his past girlfriends.
Who is Aaron Rodgers Dating?
On January 9, 2023, TMZ confirmed that Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens are seeing each other. Edens is the daughter of Wes Edens, who owns the Milwaukee Bucks and is also a co-owner of the Aston Villa Premier League team.
Aaron Rodgers also owns a small share of the Bucks. Edens is also a model and has more than 200,000 Instagram followers, making her an important person on social media. Women Management LA, Ford Models, and One Management all work for her. Rodgers and Edens were first linked in December 2022, when they were photographed together at a Bucks game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“We’re not friends, but we’re not strangers either. A source told People in January 2023 that it was nothing serious at all. “He doesn’t want to hurry into anything. It’s not a big deal for now.” The insider went on to say, “But it’s becoming clear that it’s a very close friendship,” the source said. “He won’t get something done as fast as Shailene Woodley. “Learn by living.”
Who is Mallory Edens?
She is Wes Edens’s daughter
Mallory was born and raised in New York. Her parents, Lynn and Wes Edens are billionaire businessmen and investors in private equity funds. In 2014, Wes became one of the Milwaukee Bucks’ main owners. Four years after that, Rodgers bought a small share of the NBA team.
Wes is also a co-owner of the English soccer team Aston Villa, which plays in the Premier League and is based in Aston, Birmingham, England. In July 2018, he and his business partner Nassef Sawiris each got a majority share.
She’s a model
Mallory’s Instagram says that Ford Models, Women Management, and One Management are among the modeling agencies that have signed her up.
In 2019, Elite Model Management worked with her, but it’s not clear what their relationship is now.
Mallory shares her work on Instagram by posting professional photos and giving credit to the photographers she’s worked with.
