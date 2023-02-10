Who Is Alexandra Grant? How Did Keanu Reeves Life Change From Heartbreak to Love With His Best Friend

Meet Alexandra Grant. Grant, a visual artist from Ohio, uses words and language in many media.
Her work has been lauded by the Los Angeles Times and Whitehot Magazine of Contemporary Art, among others.
Grant’s collaborations with literary pioneers and intellectuals are lauded. Her first global collaboration was with longtime friend Keanu Reeves.
Their connection began around 2011 when their first book was published.
In 2019, they made their romantic debut. On June 4, 2022, Reeves and Grant walked the L.A. red carpet. On July 8, 2022, the couple attended American Buffalo at Broadway’s Square Theatre in New York City, holding hands.
Here are Grant’s creative background and marriage views.
Alexandra Grant Is A Visual Artist
Grant is a Los Angeles artist with an excellent portfolio. Though she prefers painting, she’s tried other artistic outlets.
Grant’s collaborations include Hélène Cixous and Michael Joyce. The Orange County Museum of Art in Santa Ana and the Marfa Invitational in Texas have shown her collections.
Alexandra Grant Is Multilingual
Grant speaks English, Spanish, and French from her education. Grant, who lives in L.A., spent most of her youth in several schools that exposed her to other cultures. She attended a British school in Mexico City, a Missouri boarding school, and the International School of Paris.
“I moved between languages and cultures,” she told LA Weekly in 2019. “Los Angeles felt like home from the minute I came in 1995, especially the range of people, idioms, meals, and flora (like jacaranda and bougainvillaea).”
Alexandra Grant Worked As A College Professor
In addition to her art, Grant taught at several US colleges. (She has two professor parents!)
She first worked as an adjunct professor at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, from 2009 to 2011. She taught a 2010 Cal State Northridge MFA course.
She mentored the Pacific Northwest College of Art’s Distance MFA program from 2013 to 2014. In 2015, she served at Syracuse University.
Alexandra Grant Wrote A Book With Reeves
In 2011, Grant and Reeves published Ode to Happiness, a grown-up picture book featuring images by Grant and words by the actor.
This was Grant’s artist-book debut, Reeves’ writing debut, and their first collaboration.
Shadows (2016) was their second collaboration. The art book has 54 Grant-photographed Reeves motions.
“Nobody moves like him. Extreme performance, “At an L.A. gallery viewing, Grant said of Reeves. “That’s a big reason those photographs are intriguing. I knew we could create these amazing optical illusions by moving the camera as we danced.”
Alexandra Grant And Reeves Started A Publishing Company
According to its website, X Artists’ Books publishes “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between categories.” Grant and Reeves started it in 2017. “Our books are works of beauty; doorways to imagined worlds; beloved companions; community fabric.”
XAB is the company’s acronym.
Alexandra Grant Made Her Red Carpet Debut With Reeves In 2019
At the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Grant and Reeves debuted as a pair.
“Keanu wants to openly share his life with her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Alex makes him very happy and grateful.”
“Started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it discreet,” the insider said.
She’s spoken about Reeves’ public relationship.
Grant told Vogue that she had mixed feelings about going public with Reeves.
“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s amazing, but the question I’ve been asking is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'” she added.
Alexandra Grant Is A Philanthropist
Grant founded grantLOVE, which sells unique paintings to promote artist initiatives and arts non-profits. She launched it in 2008.
According to her website, the project has raised money for HOLA, Project Angel Food, Art of Elysium, 18th Street Arts Center, and LAXART.
LACMA, MOCA, the Hammer Museum, and the Art Gallery of Ontario have also shown Grant’s work.
