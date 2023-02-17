Who Is Amaury Guichon Wife: When Did They Marry?

Who Is Amaury Guichon Wife? Amaury Guichon, a pastry chef and chocolatier who is Swiss-French, became well-known as a result of the positive attention that his imaginative chocolate creations attracted on Instagram and YouTube. Both of those platforms contain his works. He also serves as the host of the Netflix reality series “School of Chocolate,” which aired in 2021.
The setting for this show is a chocolate academy. The chef’s early years were marked by an interest in the culinary arts, but later in his career he decided to concentrate on desserts and pastries. The chef’s early years were defined by an interest in the culinary arts.
His current institution, which he has dubbed “The Pastry Academy,” teaches students the skills necessary to become pastry chefs. He gives them direction and instruction.
On April 1, 1995, Fiona Bergson Guichon, who just turned 27, was born. Her parents, whose identities are still unknown, raised her in Canada. She is the director of international operations at Amaury Guichon’s Las Vegas pastry school and shares her husband’s love of baking.
She acts as both his manager and his business manager. In an interview, she said, “Combination of setbacks, overcoming difficulties, and hours of studying pros, and still I am nothing close as I would like to be, but who knows… maybe one day.”
Fiona claimed that she had to balance a number of commitments, quit procrastinating, and stop going out with friends for four years. “There is 25% of instinct in every decision I have to make,” she concluded. Trusting your instincts is crucial because of this. Last but not least, surround yourself with people that inspire you to have confidence in your skills and abilities.
She also owns and operates Imperial Tattoo Connexion in Montreal. Her commitment to the art form is evident by the sheer number of tattoos she has. Fiona dabbles in photography as a side gig. The two frequently travel together, most recently to a zoo in Thailand. She frequently takes pictures of Amaury creating chocolate.
They already had plans to come back the following summer. She enthusiastically joins her spouse on photo shoots all over the world because she really enjoys travelling. Fiona has a big social media following as well; she has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram alone.
Fiona has been tattooing since she was a youngster and opened her tattoo parlour in Montreal, Canada, when she was 21 years old. Bergson has numerous tattoos, unlike Amaury. He has, however, inked the pair’s friends. Fiona started her professional photography career when she started capturing street life. In an Instagram story, Fiona reveals the details of her photographing process.
Fiona’s attention is still solely on her career. That may seem like a bold statement, but I want individuals who share my view and are more concerned with their work than their personal life to realise they are not alone. She announced her inability to have children on Instagram.
Although it is constantly made fun of, our culture’s inability to separate women from parenthood does not make us helpless or wicked.
Who is Fiona Bergson?
On April 1st, 1988, Bergson was born in Canada. Her husband regards her as a lovely representation of the Aries sign. She obviously appreciates the arts because of all the tattoos. Her preferred artist is the contemporary well-known Italian creator Robert Ferri.
Bergson praised him, saying, “His command of colour and the way he plays with human anatomy, the beauty and majesty you can see in his paintings really blow my mind.”
Despite the fact that Bergson’s social media channels, particularly Instagram, provide the majority of the information on her, she has recently been much less active there. She has significantly decreased her online participation in recent years, with gaps of one to three months occurring between her lone posts, which are mostly concerning her personal or professional life.
How Did They Met?
The relationship between Fiona Bergson and Amaury Guichon is revealed on Instagram. She said that they began messaging months earlier. They grew close and began dating. Love at first sight, as Fiona put it. The pair held a “Covid wedding” in December 2020 with a small guest list to stop the coronavirus from spreading. According to Fiona’s Instagram post, the couple wants to have a more meaningful wedding:
We had a “Covid wedding” around Christmas last year, but we’ll have a big party with all of our closest friends once things get back to normal, hopefully in Canada. Amaury Guichon and Fiona Bergson wed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was going on, but they intend to hold a bigger ceremony once the limitations are lifted.
Amaury has a job abroad. He travels with them, thus Fiona is unaffected by his trips. Sincerely, the schools who host Amaury for his international masterclasses always go above and beyond for him/us, said Fiona. When not on the road, Fiona and Amaury reside in Montreal or Las Vegas. Her top priority is her career. As a result, the married couple is not ready to start a family.
