Who Is Anderson Cooper Married To: On His Eponymous CNN Show On February 10, 2022, Anderson Announced That He Is A Father Of Two Children

Cooper joined ABC News as a correspondent in 1995, and by September 21, 1999, he was also serving as a co-anchor on the network's "World News Now" program.
Cooper felt in 2000 that he wanted a break from the fast-paced news schedule, so he hosted “The Mole” for two seasons before going back to reporting.
He began working for CNN in 2001, co-anchoring “American Morning” with Paula Zahn. He joined CNN as a prime-time weekend anchor in 2002. Anderson Cooper has been hosting his own show, “Anderson Cooper 360,” since 2003.
Cooper struck a multi-year arrangement with CNN at the beginning of 2007 that would allow him to keep contributing to CBS News’ “60 Minutes” while also working as a CNN anchor and correspondent. According to reports, the contract increased his annual compensation from $2 million to $4 million.
Who Is Anderson Cooper?

Who Is Anderson Cooper Married To?
Cooper’s relationship with French businessman Benjamin Maisani lasted for ten years before they split up in 2018. But they’ve decided to keep each other in their lives. Cooper and Maisani welcomed their second son, Sebastian Luke-Maisani-Cooper, on February 10, 2022.
When introducing his Thursday night CNN show, Cooper made the announcement. He started off by saying, “I want to start off with excellent news, which also happens to be personal news.”
Source: Independent
He went on to say that his firstborn, Wyatt, would soon be joined by a younger sibling, Let me introduce you to my friend Sebastian.
Cooper and Maisani’s first child, Wyatt Emory Cooper, was born via surrogate in 2020.
Cooper has maintained in interviews since Wyatt was born that he and Masiani love one other like family despite the fact that they are no longer together.
After Years Of Trying, Anderson Cooper Finally Became A Father In 2020
Anderson announced the birth of his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper on April 30, 2020, during the earliest days of the COVID-19 epidemic. As he put it, “It’s been a rough patch for everyone, and there will be plenty more to come.
I believe that remembering and appreciating periods of happiness and joy is crucial in trying times. Death is a part of life, and while it is tragic, we are also given the gift of new life. Fresh feelings for each other.”
On Monday, April 27, 2020, Wyatt was born to a surrogate mother. Anderson’s ex-partner Benjamin was never as keen on the idea of starting a family as Anderson was.
Although Anderson and Benjamin had broken up before Wyatt’s birth, Us Weekly has learned from reliable sources that the couple has reconciled and is expecting another child together. Though they haven’t made amends formally, it seems as though the pair is still very much in love with one another.
Anderson said that he and Benjamin were co-parenting their son Wyatt by living together as friends in 2021 when they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
He raved about how fantastic the setup was, but he was direct with the host: “No. This is not going to occur, “in response to the question of whether or not he and Benjamin will get back together in a romantic capacity.
In A Recent Announcement, Anderson Stated That He Is Now A Father Of Two Children
On his eponymous CNN show on February 10, 2022, Anderson announced to viewers that he is a father of two children.
On air, he added, “These are the images I showed of Wyatt then; they were shot just days after he was born.” “Wyatt here for the day. In terms of age, he’s almost 22 months old. He makes me laugh and smile and brings me the most happiness in the world.
This picture was taken shortly after the birth of his younger brother, which may explain his elation. I’d like to introduce you to my friend Sebastian.”
Then Anderson posted a photo of the kid with the caption, “Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, introducing myself. Even his occasional hiccups make me smile; he weighed 6.8 pounds at birth and seemed perfectly healthy and content.
He doesn’t do much other than eat, sleep, and inevitably defecate, yet despite his young age, he seems to have a lot of insight and consideration.”
The hyphenated last name indicates that Anderson and Benjamin will be raising Sebastian as a blended family.
