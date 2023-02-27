Who Is Andrew Garfield Dating? Andrew Garfield Dating History

Andrew Russell Garfield is a British and American actor. He was born on the 20th of August 1983 in England. He has been honored with a number of awards, including the Tony Award, the BAFTA TV Award, and the Golden Globe Award.
Furthermore, he has been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award, the Laurence Olivier Award, and the Academy Awards on two separate occasions. In the year 2022, Time magazine featured Garfield on their list of the 100 persons who were the most influential in the world. Let’s talk about Who Is Andrew Garfield Dating.
Who Is Andrew Garfield Dating?
Phoebe Dynevor, who plays a supporting role in Bridgerton, is dating Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield.
According to The Sun, the successful actor, 39, met his fellow British A-lister, 27, at the GQ Man of the Year Awards on Wednesday and the two have been inseparable ever since.
After spending the night getting to know each other at the star-studded after-party held at London’s Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel, the two decided to leave the glamorous bash together.
Apparently, Andrew and Phoebe had an instant connection.
The tweet below shows Andrew Garfield carrying SAG life achievement award:
Andrew Garfield carrying Sally Field’s SAG life achievement award as they arrive backstage. pic.twitter.com/AK1Ak213lI
— Krysta Fauria (@krystafauria) February 27, 2023
They’re all connected through their shared professional networks and share many interests and values.
But this is most definitely not a one-time event. They broke up, got back together, and are now acting like a normal couple.
The romance between Dynevor and Garfield is her first since she and US comedian Pete Davidson, 29, broke up in August of last year, after five months together.
Shortly after, Davidson began dating Kim Kardashian, then 42, and is currently dating model Emily Ratajkowski, then 31.
Manchester-born Dynevor’s performance in the critically acclaimed Netflix original film Bridgerton has propelled her to the forefront of Hollywood’s rising star roster.
She is the offspring of Sally Dynevor, the 59-year-old actress who plays Sally Metcalfe on Coronation Street.
Andrew Garfield’s Dating History
Meanwhile, Garfield ended his relationship with 33-year-old model Alysa Miller in April, citing “busy schedules.”
After dating for 8 months, they went to the SAG Awards in February.
Later, when Andrew didn’t win Best Actor for his role in Tick, Tick… the Sports Illustrated beauty wasn’t there to support him at the Oscars. Boom!
Oscar winner Emma Stone, 34, singer Rita Ora, 31, model Christine Gabel, 28, and Irish comedian Aisling Bea, 38, are among the women he has dated in the past.
The actor’s quick relationship with Phoebe might be explained by his belief in “love at first sight,” which he expressed in 2008.
There’s truth to love at first sight, he said, but knowing someone’s backstory makes it easy to fall in love with them.
