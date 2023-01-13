Who Is Ashton Torgerson: What Happened To Him?

Who Is Ashton Torgerson: Ashton Torgerson, 16, is a resident of Medford, Oregon, and aspires to be a race car driver. In his ten years on the road, this youthful driver has already won countless competitions. He started racing go-karts at the age of 4, then graduated to dirt racing.
He graduated from cage carts after he was 11 to 600 micro dashes and miniature monster trucks. At the age of 14, Ashton followed in the footsteps of his older brother Austin by making his full-size monster truck debut. They both now favor midget car racing, where they compete with tiny engines that have an excessively high power-to-weight ratio.
What Happened To Ashton Torgerson?
Ashton traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the 11th of January 2023 in order to compete in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals there. In his first-ever indoor race for midget cars, he was competing with another driver for a turn when, on lap 11, he was involved in a devastating accident.
The teenager’s vehicle was involved in a spectacular accident in which it hit a wall, flipped multiple times, and expelled his body from the wreckage after the collision. The rally driver was taken to the hospital by paramedics as soon as they arrived, but he was pronounced dead there shortly after his arrival. Just seconds before the collision, Ashton had climbed up to sixth place in the standings.
Officials with the Chili Bowl Nationals reported that Torgerson was “conscious and speaking” with them up until the point that he was sent to the hospital. Later, the Torgerson family sent followers who had witnessed the crash an update informing them that Torgerson had survived the incident and was well.
A post with the following text appeared on the joint Twitter account that Ashton and Austin use: “Cleared the return, neck exams, CT scan pending…”
Almost immediately, he enquired as to where he was currently situated. For Ashton and his loved ones, it is vital to have allies such as yourself fighting on their side. He was taken in for a further examination, the results of which revealed that he is able to feel feelings in both his hands and feet.
Update On Ashton Torgerson
After a wreck that occurred during the main event on Wednesday night at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, Ashton Torgerson was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for observation. The accident occurred during the competition.
The Medford, Oregon teenager, who was just 16 years old at the time of the accident, was awake and conscious when she was taken to the hospital immediately after the collision. Danny Torgerson, Torgerson’s father, stated that his son did well on a battery of cognitive tests and had no broken bones.
Ashton is in pain and has been resting, according to an update that was provided on the Torgerson Racing Facebook page at eleven in the morning Eastern Time (ET). The results of the CT scan showed that there was some blood on the brain; therefore, they are continuing to monitor it. The doctors can’t believe how well he is doing considering his condition. The support that we have received from everyone has been incredible… will provide another update later tonight.”
Danny remarked first thing on Thursday morning that “the entire racing community has simply been great.” It is quite significant. I believe the most significant thing is the first responders and the officials at the Chili Bowl. If they hadn’t been as good as they were, that really could have been the difference between life and death in a particular case.
