Who Is Austin Butler Dating? Whom Has Butler Dated?

Although his private life has been kept under wraps, Elvis has dated a number of A-list actresses throughout his career. Examine Austin Butler’s dating history to see who he now has a relationship with and who he has dated in the past.
Who Is Austin Butler Dating?
Photos from a yoga session in Los Angeles taken in December 2021 and obtained by The Daily Mail prompted relationship speculations between Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber. In December 2021, it was reported that Butler and Gerber had been spending time together in preparation for the holidays, and their relationship was later confirmed by rumors. “She appears genuinely happy,” the source said to the magazine. To paraphrase, “He’s universally adored by her pals.”
Page Six reported in January 2022 that a source close to Gerber’s mother, Cindy Crawford, said her daughter was free to date anybody she wanted. They just started going out. To Kaia, Austin is a real gentleman. According to the source, Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, are “supportive of the relationship and only want to see Kaia happy,” and they are “having a lot of fun getting to know each other.”
In February of 2022, Butler and Gerber shared their first Valentine’s Day as a couple. Images obtained by Just Jared show the pair enjoying a pastry and coffee in London. At W magazine’s annual Best Performances celebration in Los Angeles in March 2022, Butler and Gerber were spotted walking the red carpet together for the first time. The camera also caught Gerber planting a passionate peck on Butler’s face. They went to the Met Gala together in May of 2022, so that gives us two months. They kissed at the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps after walking the red carpet separately.
In an interview with GQ in May 2022, Butler responded to paparazzi photos of him and Gerber. “If I don’t see the picture, then it doesn’t really exist to me. I don’t want to be really negative, but there’s hardly any job I despise more than paparazzi,” he said.
When asked by GQ about Gerber, Butler responded, “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space.” Butler reacted to Gerber’s ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi playing Elvis Presley after him in the movie Priscilla in an interview with Variety in 2023. “I just wish him all the best,” he told Variety at the time. “We haven’t spoken, but I hope he has a great time.”
Whom Has Butler Dated?
Vanessa Hudgens And Butler
Butler and Hudgens were reportedly introduced on the set of the first “High School Musical” in 2005, even though Butler did not appear in the film or any of its sequels. Nonetheless, he did make an appearance in the spin-off, “Sharpay’s Fantastic Adventure.”
Hudgens was previously associated romantically with co-star Zac Efron, but the two broke up in 2010 and she was initially romantically linked with Butler the following year.
Before Hudgens posted a birthday tribute to Butler on August 2014, in which she called him “the love of my life,” the couple had kept their relationship relatively low-key.
Months before their rumored breakup, Butler referred to Hudgens as his “rock” during the premiere of his 2019 film “The Dead Don’t Die.”
Recalling that Hudgens was the one who encouraged him to audition for the role of Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic for which he has been nominated for both an Oscar and a BAFTA, the actor told The Los Angeles Times, “I owe Vanessa a lot for believing in me.”
Us Weekly announced their split in January 2020, following a nine-year relationship.
Neither ex-partner responded to an inquiry from Insider, but Butler did talk about the split in a 2017 interview with GQ. To adapt to the many shifts that occur in daily life, he advised, “You must always be learning and improving.”
Butler And Olivia DeJonge
It’s little wonder that the two costars became close during the 2020 film’s production in Australia, given that DeJonge played Priscilla Presley.
Photos obtained by MailOnline in November 2020 show the two spending the day at the beach together, prompting rumors of more than platonic feelings between them.
Nobody has ever talked about how they met or when their relationship may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have questions. Both actors participated in the “Elvis” press tour and Oscar campaign together, suggesting that their relationship has not cooled.
Butler And Lily-Rose Depp
In 2021, Butler dated Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French-American model Isabelle Huppert.
On August 9, 2021, the couple was spotted by photographers from MailOnline holding hands and smiling outside a London restaurant. They first met at a 2016 Sundance Film Festival event presented by The Hollywood Reporter.
Unfortunately, Butler had moved on before the end of the year and there are no records of any further sightings between the two.
