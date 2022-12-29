Who Is Blake Shelton Married To: How Is The Love Life Of The Voice Season 22 Star going?

Shelton has received praise from musicians, critics, and fans. Rolling Stone called him “one of country music’s biggest performers over the previous decade.” Shelton joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2010 and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2014. However, Who Is Blake Shelton Married To?
Blake has ten CMA Awards, five ACM Awards, and nine CMT Awards. He has eight American Country Awards, five People’s Choice Awards, two American Music Awards, and a Billboard Music Award.
The Academy of Country Music awarded Shelton the Gene Weed Special Achievement Award for his work in country music and television. “The Voice” earned him the NATPE Reality Breakthrough Award and eight Grammy nominations.
Shelton is the first country singer to be on the People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive cover in November 2017.
Who Is Blake Shelton?
A country music superstar and TV host in the United States, Blake Shelton has a fortune of $120 million. Music-wise, Blake Shelton first appeared on the scene in the year 2001.
Since then, he has risen to prominence as a highly compensated television personality and one of the most well-known coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.”
On June 18, 1976, in Ada, Oklahoma, Blake Tollison Shelton was born. Dorothy, who ran a beauty parlor, and Richard Shelton, who sold used cars, were his parents. At a young age, he showed an interest in singing, and by the time he was 12, he had learned to play the guitar with the help of his uncle.
Even before he turned 15, Shelton had written his first song. He won the Oklahoma Denbo Diamond Award when he was 16 years old. When Shelton was just 17 years old, he uprooted his life and headed for Music City to try his hand at the music business. However, Who Is Blake Shelton Married To?
Who Is Blake Shelton Married To?
They have been together for seven years as a relationship, and they will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary in July 2022. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton That’s practically an entire decade of love—so how have great singers been able to keep their relationships going strong?
On the episode of The Voice Season 22 Episode 5 in which they are all Coaches along with John Legend, Camila Cabello made the decision to do some research.
During a break in filming for Blind Auditions, Camila Cabello expressed her respect for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani by telling them, “I can’t believe you guys have been together for seven years.” “What exactly is the secret here, guys?”
“Shelton responded, “I don’t know what the secret is, and Stefani followed up by saying, “There is [no secret].” We just are best pals.”
John Legend continued by saying, “My view of them is that they actually really enjoy each other,” in response to this.
According to us, that is an excellent spot to begin any kind of relationship. But don’t get it twisted: just because Stefani and Shelton are in a loving marriage does not imply that they are taking it easy on each other as Coaches on The Voice.
“It makes no difference [whether we are married or not] in this situation. We are engaged in competition, and my goal is to come out on top once more “Stefani remarked.
Of course, it’s possible that the “Hollaback Girl” is merely trying to appear tough. Shelton said to NBC Insider that she is not nearly as competitive as she thought she was.
“The nicest part about working with my wife is that I never have to be apart from her,” he remarked. “The worst part about working with my wife is that I never get paid.” “In addition to that, I’ve found her to be one of the least competitive persons I’ve ever met.
The best possible circumstance you could find yourself in would be to appear on a competition show alongside your wife, who is also not competitive.”
They truly are the cutest things ever! Tune in to NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c and Peacock the following day to watch The Voice.
Who Is Gwen Stefani?
American singer-songwriter and fashion designer Gwen Stefani has a $160 million fortune. As the main vocalist of No Doubt in the ’90s, Gwen Stefani shot to prominence; she has subsequently gone on to a successful solo career.
Even before she started making rock and roll or ska, Gwen Stefani was fascinated by the stage. However, she joined the band No Doubt in 1986, and nine years later, with the publication of Tragic Kingdom, the group became an international superstar.
As a result, the album went on to sell 16 million copies and Gwen Stefani became a household name. She has now released several additional albums with No Doubt and a number of critically acclaimed solo efforts. Her acting career was average at best, but she has also found success with a clothing brand.
