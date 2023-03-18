Who Is Brad Pitt Dating Now? Why Did Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Break Up?

Pitt has been an actor for more than 30 years and has been in movies like “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Fight Club,” and “Ocean’s Eleven.” During that time, he spent more than 30 years trying to get women to like him. (People’s Sexiest Man Alive wasn’t given to him twice for nothing.)
But who has Pitt dated (and married) over the years? Since Brad Pitt is one of the most well-known people in the world, most of us know a few of the people he has dated. There’s Jenifer Aniston, who was his first wife.
Angelina Jolie is his second wife. But who were the women in his life before and after the famous ones? This is where we take a close look at Brad Pitt’s dating life. Pitt is a name that everyone knows now, but that wasn’t always the case. Pitt didn’t become the big star we know him as until 1991’s Thelma & Louise, which was his big break.
This means that most of us don’t even know about Pitt’s dating life before Thelma and Louise. After his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, the actor has also kept his relationships private. So, without further ado, here is our in-depth look at who is Brad Pitt dating now and who his current and former girlfriends are.
Who Is Brad Pitt Dating Now?
After being seen together backstage at a Bono concert in December 2022, Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been linked together. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Brad and Ines just started dating.
One source says that Brad likes spending time with Ines and getting to know her better. “It’s still new, but they’re getting to know each other and seeing where things go. They’re having fun with each other.” “Brad and Ines are dating, and things are new between them,” said another source.
At the time, another source told People that Brad “is obviously very into her” because he brought her to his Babylon premiere in Los Angeles.
“Ines said Brad is very sweet,” the source says, adding that the two are planning to spend New Year’s Eve together. When there were still rumors about their relationship, a source told Us Weekly, “Brad is head over heels for Ines, but they aren’t dating yet. They’ve been hanging out as friends and really like being with each other.”
de Ramon and Paul Wesley, who stars in “The Vampire Diaries,” just broke up. They got married in 2019, but they broke up before the end of 2022.
A source told ET, “Ines is pretty chill and private, and her new relationship with Brad seems to be going well.” She’s been a little overwhelmed by all the attention she’s gotten since being seen with Brad.
In March 2023, a source told Us Weekly that de Ramon had not yet met Pitt’s children with Angelina Jolie. “Brad loves Ines, and things are going very well,” the insider said, adding that Pitt’s kids “haven’t met her yet, and she hasn’t met Angie.
The relationship is still new, so it will be a while before the rest of the family meets the new person. Pitt and Jolie have six children together: twins Vivienne and Knox, and Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh.
Why Did Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Break Up?
In October 2022, Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski were seen having fun together, which led to them being linked. A source told People that her recent divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard was “very hard on her.” “It was shocking and terrible.”
People who know both of them say that they met through mutual friends. “Right now is a perfect time. “There is nothing better than Brad Pitt to make you feel better,” the source says. “She wants to learn more about him.”
Even though they had a chance, they didn’t want to take things any further. A Pitt source said, “They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they get together.” “There’s a spark, but nothing serious is happening. They’ve been out on a few dates and keep in touch when they can’t be together.
