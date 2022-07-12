Who is Brad Pitt Dating? Rumored About Brad Pitt’s Relationship

Early Relationships

Pitt was romantically associated with a number of his co-stars in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including Robin Givens (Head of the Class), Jill Schoelen (Cutting Class), and Juliette Lewis (Too Young to Die? and Kalifornia). While dating Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt had a well-publicized relationship and engagement with his co-star from the film Seven, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Pitt and actress Jennifer Aniston wed on July 29, 2000, in a small ceremony in Malibu, California, after meeting in 1998. Pitt and Aniston confirmed their breakup in January 2005. Aniston filed for divorce two months later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. On October 2, 2005, the Los Angeles Superior Court officially divorced Pitt and Aniston. According to Pitt, Aniston and he “check in with each other” and are “both important aspects of each other’s lives.” This is despite the media claims that Pitt and Aniston had an unpleasant relationship.

Angelina Jolie, Pitt’s co-star in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, became a media sensation during Pitt’s divorce proceedings. There was no infidelity between Jolie and Pitt, according to their statements. One month after Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in April 2005, paparazzi photos surfaced showing Pitt with Jolie and her son Maddox on a beach in Kenya. The press interpreted these photos as evidence of a romantic connection between Pitt and Jolie. The duo was called “Brangelina” by the media because they were frequently photographed together in 2005.

During an interview with People on January 11, 2006, Jolie revealed that she was pregnant with Pitt’s kid for the first time, thereby officially confirming their relationship. After seven years together, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie confirmed their engagement in April 2012. The ceremony was held at Château Miraval in France on August 23, 2014. When Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19th, 2016, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split. On April 12, 2019, Jolie and Pitt were officially divorced by a court in Los Angeles.

More than three years ago, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their split. The father of six’s love life is still a big topic of gossip, much like any Hollywood heartthrob who’s back on the market.

Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad has been linked to a few women, but it doesn’t appear that any of these have evolved into actual partnerships. Even though many of the rumors about his being single turned out to be unfounded, is it possible that he has found love?

Rumored About Brad Pitt’s Relationship

Pitt’s personal life was once again the subject of fascination from the media and fans, despite his desire to keep it secret.

According to the newest Hollywood rumors, Brad Pitt is seeing Swedish singer and model Lykke Li once more. Rumors began to circulate when Pitt was photographed with Li at the Los Angeles eatery Mother Wolf.

Who is Lykke Li?

Since her debut album, “Little Bit,” was released in 2007, the 35-year-old vocalist has been releasing songs. According to Stereogum, its captivating electro sound and daring lyrics have made it a guaranteed success.

Li released her first studio album, “Youth Novels,” in 2008 following her first triumph. In 2009, the Grammis, Sweden’s equivalent of the Grammys, nominated her for five awards.

When Li’s first album “Wounded Rhymes” was released in 2011, his second album “I Never Learn” followed in 2014, and his third album “So Sad So Sexy” came out in 2018.

How is The Relationship Going?

Pitt was rumored to be dating German model Nicole Poturalski in August 2020. “It was never as awful as people made it sound,” a source tells Page Six.

The magazine Us Weekly released a story in September 2020 that minimized Pitt’s relationship and his general desire to be with a significant partner at that time. According to the source, Brad “thinks Nicole is lovely and pleasant.” He has no desire or plans to be married again. It’s not important to Brad to have a partner with whom he can spend time every day.

Since splitting with Angelina Jolie in September 2016, Brad Pitt has kept his personal life a secret. On Marc Maron’s podcast in January 2020, he joked that that area of his life was in shambles. According to Bazaar, he once quipped, “I’m simply garbaged magazine material. “Probably because my personal life is a disaster,” says Harper.

