Who Is Cardi B Dating: Are Cardi B And The Rapper Offset Still Dating Each Other?

Since Cardi B and Offset began dating, their relationship has been widely documented. From great public shows of passion to eventual co-parenting, here’s all you need to know about their courtship, marriage, temporary separation, and now baby news.

Who Is Cardi B?

Cardi B is a rapper, producer, reality television star, activist, and businesswoman from the United States. Cardi B’s net worth as of this writing is $40 million. Cardi originally gained notoriety as a Vine and Instagram star.

She was a regular cast member on the VH1 reality show “Love & Hip: New York” from 2015 to 2017. In 2017, Cardi B’s career was sent into the stratosphere by the popularity of her track “Bodak Yellow.”

This single got platinum. She is the only female rapper ever to have a song-certified diamond by the RIAA. Cardi’s 2018 studio album “Invasion of Privacy” shattered a lot of streaming records, went triple platinum, and ultimately earned her the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Outside of the music industry, Cardi is a social media superstar. She has over 100 million Instagram followers, over 6 billion YouTube views, over 35 million monthly Spotify listeners, and over 10 million TikTok followers.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar was born on October 11, 1992, in Manhattan, New York City, and was raised in The Bronx. She is the daughter of a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother and has seven siblings, with her sister Hennessy Carolina being the most well-known.

Cardi B began stripping at age 19 after attending Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & Technology, citing it as a positive experience: “[Stripping] saved me from a multitude of problems. When I began stripping, I returned to school.” She attended Borough of Manhattan Community College until she ultimately dropped out.

She derived her stage moniker “Cardi B” from the rum company Bacardi, which was her prior nickname. She began gaining prominence and fame in 2013 as a result of multiple videos of her going viral on social media platforms, such as the video-sharing app Vine and her Instagram profile.

Who Is Offset?

Offset is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States with a net worth of $26 million. He is best known as a member of the hip-hop group Migos, alongside Quavo and Takeoff.

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, better known by his stage name Offset, was born on December 14, 1991, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Along with his colleagues Quavo and Takeoff, he was raised in a middle-class household in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Quavo is Offset’s first cousin, while Takeoff is Offset’s second cousin once removed (Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle).

They grew up listening to musicians such as Outkast, Gucci Mane, Hot Boys, Lil Wayne, and Master P.

In 2008, Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff established the hip-hop group Migos. They were previously known as the Polo Club. After releasing their debut mixtape, “Juug Season,” in 2011, the group rose to prominence in 2013 with the release of the single “Versace.” In 2015, Migos released its debut studio album, “Yung Rich Nation.”

It hit number three on the US Rap chart, number five on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and number seventeen on the US Billboard 200 chart. In 2017, their single “Bad and Boujee” (with Lil Uzi Vert) became an Internet phenomenon and became their next major smash.

Specifically, Offset’s lyrics “rain drop, drop top” gave rise to numerous memes. “Culture” debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum by the RIAA. In 2018, they released the album “Culture II” as a sequel.

Who Is Cardi B Dating

In an interview with Fader, Cardi said of her supposed lover, “Meeting him and his pals have been a blessing. I observe how diligently they labor. “That inspired me to push even harder,” she explains. “And I can see how well things are going for them and how exciting it is to be in the first place.

And I’m thinking, I need it. “Many people see their jewelry and their money, but I don’t think many people see how hard they work every day for that sh*t.”

Offset was accused of not only sleeping with another woman but also recording a sex tape with her at the beginning of the year.

Cardi responded to the claims in tweets that have since been removed, seemingly confirming their authenticity while requesting that followers respect her privacy and freedom to direct her own life.

She wrote at the time, as reported by E!, “I will make a decision in my own time using my heart and mind.” “I do not need to be hurried or instructed on what to do. This is my existence! I am my own, not the world’s.”

Later, Offset got a tattoo for her on his neck.

In June 2021, Cardi B confirmed live at the BET Awards that she and Offset are expecting their second child together. She also posted a gorgeous prenatal photo on Instagram, announcing that she and the Migos musician are expecting their second child shortly.

