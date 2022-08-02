Who is Chantel Dating Now?

Moving ahead. In the wake of her divorce from Pedro Jimeno, Chantel Everett, a former cast member of 90 Day Fiancé, is said to be seeing another reality star. Is Family Chantel star Rich Dollaz dating the star of Love & Hip Hop? Everything we know about their purported relationship can be found in the following paragraphs.

Rich Dollaz, whose real name is Richard Trowers, has been the main character on Love and Hip Hop: New York since its ninth season in 2018. Rich was first introduced as Olivia Longott’s manager in 2011.

The 44-year-old VH1 star has four children, including daughter Ashley Trowers, who has appeared on L&HH.

Is Chantel Everett Dating Rich Dollaz?

On Tuesday, July 12, a report said that Chantel, who is 31, has been seen hanging out with the Love & Hip Hop star in Atlanta more than once in the last month. Even though it’s not clear if her outings with Rich were romantic or just friendly, Chantel is now single and may be ready to date.

According to Media Takeout, Rich, who is from Connecticut, is currently in Atlanta filming the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Fans of the TLC reality star weren’t so quick to believe the rumors, though. “Chantal would not,” one person wrote on Instagram on a 90 Day Fiancé fan account that shared the news. “Yeah, that’s a long way,” another wrote.

Fans are probably right to be skeptical because Chantel’s brother River Everett seems to have denied the claims.

“Fake,” River, 25, wrote on the same fan account. “Not true.”

Reps for neither Chantel nor Rich have responded to In Touch’s request for comment.

Why did Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno split up?

Pedro, who is 30, asked for a divorce on May 27, a month after the couple broke up. In court documents obtained by In Touch, the man from the Dominican Republic said that their six-year marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

At the time he filed, both Chantel and Pedro were given mutual restraining orders that say they can’t hurt, mistreat, insult, intimidate, molest, or harass the other party. Neither partner is allowed to “[cancel] or [change] health, auto, or life insurance for the parties and is not allowed to disconnect or have utilities disconnected from the home.”

In her filing from July 7, Chantel said that her ex’s “adultery” was the reason why their marriage ended. In addition to saying Pedro cheated on her, she accused him of “cruel treatment,” including “physical domestic violence and mental pain,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The woman from Georgia said that her marriage was “broken irreparably and there was no hope of getting back together.”

When In Touch asked Pedro’s representative for a comment about what Chantel’s divorce filing said, they didn’t answer.

