Who Is Charlie Puth Dating? Everything About Brooke Sansone

Who Is Charlie Puth Dating? There is a new lady in Charlie Puth’s life. The “See You Again” singer, 31, appeared to announce his relationship with family friend Brooke Sansone through Instagram on his 31st birthday.
The couple had been rumored to be dating since the summer of 2022. Puth captioned a series of adorable photo booth photos of the couple with, “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!!” (Happy birthday to me), a reference to his song “Loser.”
Sansone published the photographs on her Instagram Story with the caption, “birthday boy @charlieputh,” and the comment, “it’s national charlie day.”
Puth has been quiet about his relationship with Sansone, but in October 2022, the Grammy-nominated singer revealed to Howard Stern that he was “with someone” and “absolutely” in love.
And what else can we learn about Charlie Puth’s new love interest? Please read on for further information about Brooke Sansone.
Since Childhood, Brooke Sansone And Charlie Have Been Close Friends
During an interview with SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in October 2022, Puth disclosed that he and Sansone are both from New Jersey and that their families are old friends.
He stated, “[She’s] someone that I grew up with,” adding that, given the insanity of his work, it’s “good” to have someone he’s known for a “long time” by his side. She’s always been quite kind to me,” Puth went on. What is life without ups and downs? I have faith that she will be there for me no matter what.
In July of 2022, Sansone posted Instagram pictures of her and Puth’s families having a good time on “the cape.” There’s a picture of her and her husband, Puth, beaming at each other as they stand between two members of their family.
Even her own dad, Paul Sansone Jr., has acknowledged the long history between their families. A tweet from 2014 reads, “I ran into my friend’s son, Charlie Puth, on the Grammys red carpet. Excellent find and the kid seems like a really nice person, too.”
Who Is Charlie Puth Dating? Since The Summer Of 2022, Brooke Sansone Has Been Dating Charlie
Puth and Sansone weren’t confirmed to be dating until December 2022, but there had been speculation about them being an item for quite some time. They were seen in New York City in September 2022 with their families to the Global Citizen Festival.
Also, during that summer, Sansone shared an Instagram Story snapshot of the two of them laughing it up at a party. Additionally, fans had seen them chatting online together rather frequently.
For fun, she likes to go all around the world.
Sansone’s Instagram shows she frequently travels for pleasure. Among the many places she has been, such as Italy, Cape Town, Japan, Vietnam, and others, she has highlighted few of her most memorable experiences.
She uploaded a series of “guess where?” Instagram images from Paris in early December 2022. Pictures of her can be seen online, with her standing on a balcony and enjoying a meal at the world-famous Café de Flore while taking in the sights of Paris. Puth’s actual birthday, which is on December 2, fell on the trip.
Brooke Sansone Is A Public Relations And Advertising Professional
Having earned a BS in marketing from the College of Charleston in 2021, Sansone is well-versed in the field. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently employed as the digital marketing and public relations coordinator at New York City’s Butter & Eggs Interiors.
Before that, she worked as the manager of social media marketing for Hyer Home in Charleston, South Carolina; she interned there while in college to gain experience in the field.
The World Of Fashion Is One In Which Brooke Sansone Revels
Sansone’s interests outside of work include marketing and fashion. She manages the Instagram account @theclosetnextdoor, which showcases carefully selected ensembles and trends for a wide range of tastes. Sansone has over 15,000 followers on her own account, where she flaunts her fashion sense by posting photos of herself and tagging the brands she wears.
She also has a sizable following on TikTok, where she shares makeup tutorials, outfits, and hauls. She has garnered a following of over 8,000 people on her account.
