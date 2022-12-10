Who Is Chase Stokes Dating: Will He Be Back In Outer Banks Sequel?

In 2023, Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes will reprise their roles as Sarah Cameron and John B, respectively, on Outer Banks. The current status of the relationship between the two TV personalities who were once an item is less certain. Let’s dig deep into Who Is Chase Stokes Dating?
Although they play believable romantic leads on the popular show, their real-life relationship has been rockier. After parting ways in 2021, they’ve been working together on the current season of the show.
What follows is the complete and current history of Madelyn and Chase’s romantic involvement with one another. We’ll spill the beans on how they first met, when their relationship went public, and where things stand between them now—especially in light of recent reconciliation rumors.
Who Is Chase Stokes?
Chase Stokes is a huge star in the acting world right now. Outer Banks, which is about to return for a third season, catapulted him to stardom in Hollywood. The specifics of his biography, including his age, height, romantic history, and wealth, are provided here.
Chase Stokes is performing at a high level. Although the actor’s new program, Bones And All, is set to launch soon, the third season of the show that made him famous, Netflix’s Outer Banks, has already been announced. In the teen show, he will be returning to his famous role as John B.
His career began with bit parts in popular shows like Stranger Things, Daytime Divas, and Tell Me Your Secrets. He was offered an audition for the Pogues plot in February 2019 but first declined. Something ultimately convinced him to try out for the part, and he has since remained in the cast.
Aside from appearing in movies and TV shows, he also participated in a music video for Kygo and Donna Summer's classic hit Hot Stuff, opposite his OBX co-star and one of his exes, Madelyn Cline.
Who Is Chase Stokes Dating?
The “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes and the model Izzy Metz have been the subject of romantic speculation.
On Wednesday, the two were seen leaving a club in New York City together.
In contrast to Izzy’s black cutout dress and white purse, Chase sported a backward cap and black t-shirt for the occasion.
We were told by a reliable source at Us Weekly that “Together, Chase and Izzy attended a party at The Box. They were spotted getting into and leaving the venue together, and then proceeding to Marquee. They stayed out all night having fun.
“According to the insider, “they were incredibly flirtatious, hugging and holding hands.” Snuggling and cooing in the backseat was a common occurrence for the couple. They were making an effort to keep a low profile.
They don’t follow each other on Instagram just yet, but that might easily change in the future.
As previously reported, Stokes and his co-star Madelyn Cline broke up in November 2021, after dating for a year. There was talk that they were back together, but they never came out and said it.
Cline appears to have moved on and is currently dating Jackson Guthy, the ex-boyfriend of Olivia Jade Giannulli. Madelyn and Jackson were recently spotted doing some grocery shopping in Malibu. They were first seen eating lunch together at Malibu Kitchen earlier this month.
Who Is Madelyn Cline?
Madelyn Renee Cline is a famous American actress and model who was born on December 21, 1997. On the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks, she played the role of Sarah Cameron.
Cline was born in Goose Creek, South Carolina to parents Pam, a real estate agent, and Mark, an engineer. She attended Coastal Carolina University for a while before transferring to another school or moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting.
Cline worked on television advertisements during her early summers in New York City. Her clients included T-Mobile and Sunny D. The parts of Chloe in “Boy Erased” and Taylor Watts in “Vice Principals” gave her a quick start. She was also seen in brief cameos on both The Originals and Stranger Things.
Source: Glamour UK
Outer Banks’ first season premieres on April 15, 2020, and Cline was cast as Sarah Cameron that year. Her performance was so well acclaimed that the show was renewed for a second season, which debuted in July 2021.
Cline and Chase Stokes appeared in the music video for Kygo and Donna Summer’s song “Hot Stuff” in the month of September 2020. She started working on the cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in June of 2021.
