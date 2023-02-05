Who Is Christina Mandrell? Here Are The 4 Things You Need To Know About Christina Mandrell

Who Is Christina Mandrell? Christina Mandrell gained notoriety during the 27th season of The Bachelor. In episode After the Final Rose of season 19 of The Bachelorette in September, Christina was one of five women that got to meet Zach Shallcross.
The two were able to reconnect and begin getting to know each other even better when the group of 30 women gathered at the mansion for the first night of filming.
The episode of the show airing on January 30 will continue Zach’s quest to find love. Christina is still one of the 20 women who are hoping to find love with the handsome Bachelor. Find out more about Christina as his quest goes on below:
Contents
Who Is Christina Mandrell?
Christina works as a content developer on a daily basis, despite the fact that acting seems to be one of her interests. At @ChristinaMandrell, she has over 58,000 followers on Instagram. What do I do? is what she writes in her Instagram bio. my finest I’m making an effort. Christina is a Nashville resident.
1. Christina Has A Daughter
Blakely, Christina’s six-year-old daughter, was born in 2016, and she is the proud mother of Blakely.
Source: Hollywood Life
Of course, this adds a new dimension to the search for love. Since getting divorced, Christina has been looking for her ideal partner, but she needs to be picky because she and her daughter are involved in the hunt. Early in January, when Blakely received the Star of the Month Award at school, Christina gushed about the child in an Instagram post.
2. Who Is the Ex-Husband of Christina Mandrell?
Previously, Blake Dennis, Blakely’s father, and Christina were wed. After dating for more than three years, the two were married in 2015. According to court documents obtained by UsWeekly, they broke up in November 2020, and Christina filed for divorce the following month. In March 2021, the divorce was legally finalized.
Blake and Christina seem to get along well as parents. In fact, Christina posted pictures of a boat day they had with Blakely and Blake’s new girlfriend, Sydney Freeman, on Instagram during the summer of 2022.
While Blake and Sydney were having a fight, she recorded herself having a blast on the boat. She captioned the video, “When your ex-husband and your girlfriend start fighting.” But she added a caption saying it was “just a joke.”
3. Barbara Mandrell Is Christina’s Aunt
The fact that Christina shares the same last name as Barbara Mandrell, a vocalist from the country music genre, is NOT a coincidence—Barbara is Christina’s aunt! She became a well-known country singer in the 1970s and 1980s, and she even got inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Irlene, Christina’s mother, is Barbara’s sibling.
4. Christina Appeared In A Music Video For Taylor Swift
Christina has a few acting accomplishments to her name, including a part in Taylor Swift’s Fifteen music video from 2009! In the video, Christina plays a high school student.
Along with credits in After Darkness and A Belle For Christmas, she also had a minor supporting role in Hannah: Montana The Movie. based on her IMDB page.
You May Also Like: