Who Is David Dobrik Dating? Who Is His Current Girlfriend & How They Met?

People are interested in Who Is David Dobrik Dating? Because of his massive following and media stardom. In the best of circumstances, knowing where a celebrity relationship stands may be challenging. Read this article to discover the identity of Who Is David Dobrik Dating?

Who Is David Dobrik Dating?

David Dobrik’s 23-year-old assistant and longtime friend Natalie Mariduena has been rumored to be hooking up with Dobrik, and each day, Dobrik’s fan base becomes more persuaded that the two are romantically involved.

The two appear to be acting out their relationship, as they post sappy couple images on their social media accounts regularly despite not actually living together.

After announcing his divorce in June 2019, David said in an interview that he is now “very single” (more on that later). He emphasized, “I’m very, very far from being in a relationship again.”

So, who are these mysterious women in his past who have made him so hesitant to try dating again? In a nutshell, here’s how it works.

Who are David Dobrik’s ex-girlfriends?

David’s sole previous love partner was fellow YouTuber, Liza Koshy . The two met on Vine and began dating in 2015; however, their busy schedules ultimately led to their separation two years later. They made a heartfelt video six months after the breakup to announce it.

As David put it at the time, “it wasn’t good for us to continue to be together,” with Liza having been the one to suggest ending things. Because of our hectic schedules, she thought that we had become estranged from one another. I hate to admit it, but I had it going for me, too.

Moreover, Liza said, “We felt like we were living different lives, but neither of us was coming to grips with it… We were so hurt and angry that we didn’t want anyone to know [why we had grown distant].

Neither one of us was at fault for the breakup. There’s a lot of maturing, expanding, learning, and loving to be done. After being apart for over a year and a half, David finally admitted that they still see each other occasionally.

May 2019: “I recently saw her the other day,” he reported to J-14. We are exceptionally close buddies. Friends forever, I suppose. Really, it sums it up nicely. So far, it hasn’t become uncomfortable, which is excellent.

You may find this interesting:

In 2019, David wed the mother of comedian Jason Nash

After Jason joked that David would never have an ex-wife since nobody would want to spend their lives with him, the influencer legally wed Lorraine Nash.

If I wanted to discover love and get married, my acquaintance advised me, “Good luck.” Then I immediately flew to his mother’s house, proposed, and wed her,” David tweeted back in May. This once-cherished companion is now my stepson. True love triumphs in the end.

The marriage, unsurprisingly, only lasted a month. I regretfully must let you know that my relationship with Lorraine has ended. All my best wishes are with her.

David hinted on Twitter that the couple “may have hurried into things, but that’s what happens when two young people fall in love.” “Could you give us some space?”

Totally hilarious to Liza. “In all honesty, I think that they would do anything [for the vlog]. She told Access in the summer of 2016 that she enjoyed seeing them have fun.

If David and Natalie become a couple, he promises to let his readers know

These high school chums may have put out a Christmas card together, but they definitely get joy out of tormenting their fans.

David affirmed to Clevver News in the month of December, “I’m definitely not [dating Natalie]. It’s a bummer for a lot of people that nobody in my friend group is dating [her].

Just a really good friend of mine,” he explained. If we were dating, I’d say so, but we’re not and I don’t see that changing any time soon.

David is in no hurry to go back into dating despite the fact that his divorce was finalized in November. Perhaps in the next five years. Then I plan to return,” he said to J-14. I might be making it up. There’s a good chance that I don’t.

You may find this interesting: