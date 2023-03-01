Who Is Drake Dating? Who Has Drake Dated In The Past?

Rapper Drake has previously been linked to a number of A-list celebrities and models. Although the rapper prefers to keep his love life under wraps, paparazzi have caught him out on multiple occasions with various ladies. Let’s see Who Is Drake Dating.
Who is Drake Dating?
Drake apparently started dating a new woman in June 2022 who was seen with him in an image from October 2021.
According to Radar Online, the musician was serenaded by a Palestinian-Canadian trio that his boyfriend hired for his celebration.
The tweet below shows Drake’s statement in which he says ” Dating profile isn’t for him.”
Drake says “God knows that dating profile life ain’t for me” 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ld8iLYaehi
— DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) February 19, 2023
According to the source, “His new lover gave him the Arabic dabke to his residence for his bday surprise.”
There isn’t much information about Drake’s new connection, other than the fact that the unidentified woman, who is Canadian-born, resides in Miami at the moment.
Drake’s Relationship History
Johanna Leia
In July 2021 in Los Angeles, Drake was seen out on a date with model and reality TV actress Johanna Leia.
it turns out that she and Drake had been dating covertly for months.
According to reports, the couple first connected through high school basketball, where Johanna’s son, Amari Bailey, is a rising star.
But, the couple had broken up three months after being spotted together in July.
Imaan Hammam
It was claimed in February 2020 that Drake was dating supermodel Imaan Hammam.
The Victoria’s Secret model is the Netherlands star.
Throughout New York Fashion Week, the couple was seen walking hand in hand.
Bella Harris
Drake dated Bella Harris, a model.
Bella entered into a modeling agreement with Elite New York City agency in 2018.
She apparently began as a Drake admirer before growing closer to him and befriending him before moving things forward.
Nevertheless, they broke up last year not long after being photographed cuddling backstage at a Drake event.
Michaela Terry
Model Malaika Terry is the ex-girlfriend of Drake.
In May 2018, the couple was spotted out together in Toronto, Drake’s hometown.
According to reports, the singer was eager to marry her.
Sophie Brussaux
The mother of Drake’s no longer-secret son is former porn star Sophie Brussaux.
While visiting Amsterdam in January 2017, Sophie was seen out to dinner with Canadian rapper Drake. T
They looked to be dining at the restaurant with a group of pals and were spotted laughing and joking as they bit into a Japanese feast.
Later, in May 2017, she revealed to TMZ that Drake allegedly sent her an SMS begging for an abortion after she told him she was pregnant.
“If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not think, he would do the right thing by the child,” stated Drake’s representative at the time. On October 24, 2018, nine months after being seen with Drake and ironically on the rapper’s birthday, she gave birth to her baby. Drake acknowledged having a son on June 29, 2018.
Reka Nagy-Miticzky
At the dancer Reka’s 23rd birthday celebration in a London club, Drake got together with her.
“Drake has been making the most of his time in London this week and has been out every night,” an eyewitness claimed.
On Thursday he was observed getting close to Réka after she was invited up to his private event where there were just a few VIP guests.
“They spent most of the evening flirting, and it soon became apparent that Drake was taking pleasure in her company.
Lateysha Grace
The Sun Online exclusively reported Drake had been courting Lateysha Grace just two days after we disclosed he was seeing Raye.
In order to meet the star of The Valleys, the Canadian rapper flew to the United Kingdom.
The two reportedly went out to a posh restaurant together and talked the entire night.
According to our source, Lateysha has just informed her pals that she intends to see Drake in Los Angeles as soon as he returns home.
Raye
British pop and R&B singer Raye.
She appeared on the 2016 song You Don’t Know Me by Jax Jones.
It was made public that she was dating Drake in April 2018.
After several late-night studio sessions, the couple allegedly started dating.
Jessica Lopez
Drake and Jennifer Lopez began dating around Christmas 2016.
Even Drake’s New Year’s Eve performance in Las Vegas was attended by J-Lo.
But due to their busy schedules, the couple decided to part ways in February 2017.
India Love
India Love is a model, blogger, and TV personality from the US.
In October 2016, she began dating Drake.
Moreover, Drake once dated Crystal Westbrooks, her sister.
In 2014, India and the rapper The Game had a romantic relationship.
Hailey Bieber
Model Hailey Bieber is the child of actor Stephen Baldwin.
In June 2016, she was said to be dating Drake.
At the rapper’s Memorial Day pool party, they were seen.
The two are close friends with Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
She wed Justin Bieber, a singer, in 2018.
Deelishis
Model and reality TV personality Chandra Davis (also known as Deelishis) are from the US.
She is best recognized for winning Flavor of Love 2 on VH1.
She formally revealed dating Drake in March 2015. She stated: “He’s fantastic in bed” in an interview for an online pornographic program.
Sophia Marie
American model Sophia Marie is from.
She reportedly dated Drake in 2012.
In his Best I Ever Had music video, Sophia made an appearance. She was reportedly forced to participate in the photo by Drake.
Serena Williams
In 2011, Drake was first observed watching one of Serena’s matches.
Also, he mentioned her by name in the lyrics of “Worst Behavior,” although they broke up later in 2015.
The co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, and Serena was married in 2017.
Rihanna
A singer-songwriter, Rihanna.
Since 2009, she has been in an intermittent relationship with Drake.
In Rihanna’s music video for “What’s My Name” from 2010, Drake cuddled up to the singer. Since then, they have collaborated on a number of projects, however, at the 2013 MTV Awards, Rihanna seemed to snub him.
Maliah Michel
Model and businesswoman Maliah is from the US.
She had an exotic dancer appearance in Drake’s Find Your Love music video in 2010.
They reportedly broke up after a brief relationship because Drake objected to her work as a stripper.
Maliah dated singer Sean Kingston as well.
Catya Washington
A reality TV star from the US is Catya Washington.
After playing Sophia Marie in Drake’s Best I Ever Had music video, Catya dated him from 2009 to 2010.
They split up so she could appear in Bad Girls Club on Oxygen. She was detained in Pennsylvania after the event on suspicion of possessing drugs and a firearm.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.