Who Is Drew Barrymore Dating? Drew Barrymore Reveals She Is Dating Again After Being Single For 6 Years

Drew Barrymore is one Hollywood actress who has proven she can succeed on her own without the help of a man. So who is Drew Barrymore Dating after being single for six years?
The legendary actress has had her fair share of famous exes, though; she and two of them reconnected in an emotional episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
So, what has Drew Barrymore’s romantic past been like? Keep reading to learn about Drew’s past relationships and marriages.
Contents
- 1 Who Is Drew Barrymore Dating?
- 2 Who Has Drew Barrymore Dated In The Past?
- 2.1 Feldman, Cory (1989 – 1990)
- 2.2 Balthasar Getty (1990 – 1990)
- 2.3 Mr. Leland Hayward III (1990 – 1991)
- 2.4 David Arquette (Dates Not Known)
- 2.5 Mr. Jamie Walters (1992 – 1993)
- 2.6 Thomas Jeremy (1993 – 1995)
- 2.7 The Luke Wilson (1996 – 1998)
- 2.8 Tom Green (2000 – 2001)
- 2.9 Moretti, Fabrizio (2002 – 2007)
- 2.10 Justin Long (2008 – 2010)
- 2.11 Dr. Kopelman Will (2011 – 2016)
Who Is Drew Barrymore Dating?
It’s safe to say that Drew Barrymore is once again available for dates.
The 47-year-old actress announced during Thursday’s broadcast of The Drew Barrymore Show that she is dating again, following a long hiatus following her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman.
“When you were last here, neither of us was attached to anyone else. Both of you were single. Barrymore questioned Goldberg, “Are you dating now?,” and Goldberg said, “I am.”
Barrymore continued, “I started to become a bit nervous because it had been so many years like I’m too skilled at being alone.”
With the exception of a few “occasional” dates over the past couple of years, Barrymore has remained a confirmed singleton. The single mother of two children, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with ex-partner Kopelman, 44, spoke out to Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk about her dating woes in January 2022.
“I’m not there yet,” she said. “I don’t want to bring strangers into my house since I have two little girls. Before introducing a new person to my girls, I would need to get to know them quite well.”
Read Also:
- Who Is Elizabeth Olsen Dating: When Did Elizabeth Olsen Marry?
- Who Is LaMelo Ball Dating In 2023: All About Basketball Player’s Dating Life
Who Has Drew Barrymore Dated In The Past?
Feldman, Cory (1989 – 1990)
When Drew was a teenager, the first famous person she was linked to was Gremlins actor Cory Feldman. Cory and Drew reportedly dated in the latter half of the ’80s or early ’90s.
Balthasar Getty (1990 – 1990)
Drew, an idol even at a young age, did not wallow in self-pity after her breakup with Cory; instead, she dated Balthazar Getty, heir of Getty Oil.
Source: US Weekly
Their time together was brief (only five months), but they’ll always have Paris… or more accurately, Getty oil.
Mr. Leland Hayward III (1990 – 1991)
Since we were unable to locate an image of her with Leland Hayward III, please enjoy this picture of a very content and cute Drew.
Drew’s first fiance, Leland Hayward III, was never her spouse. The famed Hollywood agent Leland Hayward had a son named Leland Hayward III.
Drew dated Leland Hayward III, then 24 years old, while she was only 16.
David Arquette (Dates Not Known)
It’s like dating your on-screen sister all over again.
It seems like David Arquette and Drew were involved in a situationship long before it was hot. Drew and David have gone on the record to refute many claims made about their relationship in the People article.
Miserable David once moaned, “She denied that we dated Howard Stern, though. However, Drew, we were a couple!” This could have been the beginning of her career as a villain.
Mr. Jamie Walters (1992 – 1993)
James “Jamie” Walters, an actor and musician, went the extra mile in his commitment to his girlfriend Drew by having her name tattooed on his bicep (she reciprocated). Drew’s second fiancée’s name was Jamie.
They could have been better off delaying the tattoos till after the wedding. Never did Drew and Jamie reach that point.
Thomas Jeremy (1993 – 1995)
Blank mind, pure Drew from the ’90s.
Jeremy Thomas, who owns a bar in Los Angeles, was Drew Barrymore’s first husband; did he enjoy it? It would appear not. They started going out in 1993 and got married the following year, in 1994. the couple was divorced 19 days after the wedding. Drew’s initial divorce was finalized that year (1995).
The Luke Wilson (1996 – 1998)
Drew properly concluded her ’90s dating phase.
The relationship between Luke Wilson and Drew, who co-starred in Charlie’s Angels, had ended prior to the release of the film, but the two actors remained friendly.
Kate Hudson, who dated Luke’s brother Owen, and Drew both told People that their relationships with the Wilson brothers were completely platonic and not serious.
Tom Green (2000 – 2001)
For those interested, Drew met her second husband, comedian Tom Green, on the set of Charlie’s Angels. They had a wedding ceremony in July of 2001. Tom’s December 2021 divorce petition has nothing but glowing praise for Drew, which is a testimonial to the latter’s kind nature.
Not everyone has a good sense of humor, and the same is true in romantic partnerships. And in 2020, they appeared on her show for a touching reunion.
Moretti, Fabrizio (2002 – 2007)
Find a partner who will consider you as seriously as Drew did Fabrizio Moretti.
Drew dated Fabrizio Moretti, drummer for The Strokes, for five years after the two met at a concert (because of course they met at a music festival).
Drew still ranks her time spent dating Fabrizio as among the best of her life. They seem to be as close as ever.
Justin Long (2008 – 2010)
The early 2010s were not like the rest of the decade.
Following brief relationships with Zach Braff and Spike Jonze, Drew fell deeply in love with her co-star from He’s Just Not That Into You, Justin Long.
They dated on and off like Ross and Rachel for two years before finally calling it quits in 2010. Emotions were running high for their 2022 reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Dr. Kopelman Will (2011 – 2016)
Is it possible to be considered a bona fide Hollywood celebrity if you haven’t been married three times? In 2011, Drew began a relationship with Will Kopelman, an art consultant. In 2012, they tied the knot and welcomed a baby into the world. Drew and Will have two children together, Olive and Frankie.
In 2016, Drew initiated divorce proceedings. Like any good Drew, she gets along famously with Will’s second wife, Alexandra Michler.
You May Also Like:
- Who Is Maddie Ziegler Dating: Is She Married Currently In 2023?
- Who Is Kathie Lee Gifford Dating In 2023: Who Is Randy Cronk?