Who Is Dua Lipa Dating: Is The Singer Dating Daily Show’s Presenter Trevor Noah?

Who Is Dua Lipa Dating: Fans of Dua Lipa are frequently curious to know as much as possible about her. The singer of “Levitating” is among the most popular of her generation thanks to a string of chart-topping singles. Because of this, her audience is interested in learning more about her private life.
The same goes for her romantic relationships. After going through a very public breakup at the end of 2021, it appears that the English hitmaker has redirected her attention to her career. It seems she may have found a new boyfriend recently.
Who Is Dua Lipa
The estimated net worth of Dua Lipa, an English singer, songwriter, and model, is $35 million. She started out as a model before releasing her debut album in 2017, which launched her to superstardom in the world of pop music.
Dua Lipa was born on August 22, 1995, in London, England. Her parents were emigrants from Pristina, FR Yugoslavia (nowadays Kosovo). Dukagjin Lipa, her father, is the lead singer and marketing manager for the Kosovar rock band Oda.
Anesa Lipa, her mother, is a travel agent. Dua attended the Sylvia Young Theater School after returning to Kosovo in 2006 for her father’s new work. Lipa fell in love with hip-hop at Pristina’s Third Millennium School.
Who Is Dua Lipa Dating
In case you missed it, Dua Lipa has a new partner in her life, and he’s not who you may expect.
This week in New York City, the “Sweetest Pie” singer was seen kissing Trevor Noah, presenter of The Daily Show.
After a romantic meal at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, the couple was captured on camera sharing a passionate embrace in the street. It appeared that they went their own ways following the date.
When Lipa, 27, and Noah, 38, were spotted together, it was almost a year to the day after she ended her relationship with Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, in December 2021. Reports at the time said that their hectic work schedules were to blame for the relationship’s demise.
Both parties were regulars on each other’s Instagram accounts two years into their relationship, with Lipa making frequent, smiling appearances among the Hadid sisters. Despite posting many adoring social media messages about each other, Lipa and Hadid kept their relationship private from the press.
The pop artist explained to British Vogue in January 2021 why they had kept their romance under wraps.
She remarked at the time, “It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to strike the proper balance of being so joyful and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, and yet not wanting to put too much out there.” The ability to enjoy one’s romantic partnership without worrying about what others think is important to me.
Previously, Noah dated actress Minka Kelly from 2020 to 2021 and singer Jordyn Taylor from 2015 to 2019.
Dua Lipa Dating History
Dua had previously been in a relationship with Anwar Hadid before she was spotted kissing and making out with Trevor. Their 2019 romance began with the adoption of a rescue puppy.
After getting to know Anwar’s famous sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Dua decided to leave her relationship with Anwar and move in with them. After hearing the news of the split in late 2021, a source told Hollywood Life that the Hadid sisters were pretty upset.
The Sun claims that Dua and Anwar’s romance failed because of their hectic schedules and frequent business trips away. They were a Hollywood “it” couple, but fate had other plans.
Paul Jason Klein was another man Dua was romantically associated with for around five months before she started dating Anwar. He leads the alternative pop band LANY as its lead singer.
After their breakup in late 2017, he told Harper’s Bazaar, “That was the first time I’ve ever been in love, and I never felt anything like that in my life.” He was probably referring to his relationship with Dua.
Dua dated an earlier man named Isaac Carew before she met Paul.
She had brief encounters with a model and a famous chef in 2018 and 2019, and they were intermittently in her life between 2015 and early 2017. Like her previous relationship with Anwar, the reasons for her breakup with Isaac were distance and time constraints.
What about rumors of Dua and Trevor’s new romance? This is a situation where only time will tell what will occur.
