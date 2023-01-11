Who Is Elizabeth Olsen Dating: When Did Elizabeth Olsen Marry?

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett recently admitted that they “eloped” prior to the COVID-19 quarantine.
On October 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California, Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen showed up at a private estate for the Rape Foundation’s annual brunch. Let’s dig deep to find out Who Is Elizabeth Olsen Dating?
Who Is Elizabeth Olsen Dating?
Elizabeth Olsen, who stars in the upcoming film WandaVision, is known for keeping a quiet profile compared to other Hollywood A-listers, although she has spoken publicly about her relationship with musician Robbie Arnett on a few occasions.
In fact, Olsen shocked her audience in a June 2021 interview with Variety by referring to Arnett as her “spouse.” Olsen mentioned that Arnett had left a certain book in the room during her video discussion with Kaley Cuoco, which was published as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series.
With a book from the Little Miss series visible in the backdrop, Olsen continued, “I also just realized that my spouse put Little Miss Magic.” On, Olsen said, “This is our Little Miss Magic. Since he’s so dang cute, WandaVision gives these classic books a magical twist.”
Cuoco joked that she wanted to know if Arnett was helping out with when Arnett “Olsen replied, “Oh, God, no. I don’t think so. This morning I cooked him breakfast.”
A year later, in June of 2022, Olsen finally admitted that she and Arnett “eloped” and “had a wedding at another time.” She remarked, “It was before COVID” on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. There was just never a time when I felt comfortable discussing it. Now that we know Elizabeth Olsen is married to Robbie Arnett, What does Robbie Arnett do for a living?
Currently, Robbie Arnett Performs With The Independent Rock Group Milo Greene
Arnett is a member of the band Milo Greene, which is based out of Los Angeles. The trio of singer-songwriters has published three albums so far: the self-titled one in 2012, Control in 2015, and Adult Contemporary in 2018.
Olsen gave Arnett’s band a nice shoutout on Sway in the Morning in August 2017, just a few months after the couple was first spotted together, with Olsen saying, “My boyfriend’s in a good band.”
The unique band name came about, as Arnett explained to NPR in 2012: “We wanted a booking agency, a manager, so we created a Gmail and started sending people emails, calling people, on behalf of Milo Greene.” The band got more gigs thanks to the ruse and eventually started going by the name Milo Greene. But, what was the story about when Robbie Arnett co-authored a book with Elizabeth Olsen?
Together With Olsen, Robbie Arnett Authored A Book For Kids On The Importance Of Taking Care Of One’s Self
Olsen and Arnett are not only partners in life, but also in writing. Together, they wrote the forthcoming children’s book Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective.
The protagonist of this book, published on June 28, 2022, is a “Worry Detective” named Hattie Harmony. She helps her companions cope with their worries about everyday life.
“Robbie and I couldn’t be more excited to introduce the world to Hattie Harmony,” Olsen said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about the book. And she went on to say, “We hope that Hattie will become a friend and a welcomed reminder to be nice to yourself and to each other, inspired by the picture books we admired as children.”
In May of 2022, Olsen and Arnett announced their intention to adapt the novel into a television series during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress also said that Arnett was responsible for the book’s title, “That is my lovely husband. The man has a lot of brains.”
The first sequel to the novel was announced in a video broadcast to the series’ Instagram account on December 7, 2022. Olsen and Arnett announced the 2023 release date for Hattie Harmony: Opening Night in the video clip. So, How Did Robbie Arnett Become a TV Personality?
Robbie Arnett’s Songs Have Been Included In A Number Of Films And Tv Series
Arnett has appeared on multiple late-night talks shows as a guest of Milo Greene. In 2012, he made appearances on both The Late Show and The Tonight Show with David Letterman and Jay Leno, and in 2015, he appeared on Conan O’Brien’s TBS show.
In addition to Supernatural and Netflix’s The Santa Clarita Diet, the band’s music was featured in the 2013 film Fun Size and the 2020 film The F—-It List.
Also in 2019, Arnett had a chance to work behind the scenes on Jexi, a film starring Adam Devine. He is listed in the film’s credits as the film’s music coordinator.
