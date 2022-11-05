Who Is Emma Chamberlain Dating: Is She In Love With Musician Tucker Pillsbury?

Who is Emma Chamberlain dating? Is Tucker Pillsbury her boyfriend, as people say? Find out who the Internet star is and who she is dating, even though she likes to keep her life as private as possible.

Even though Emma Chamberlain has vlogged almost every part of her life (the number of times we’ve seen her on the toilet is just crazy), she has always been very private about her life.

However, rumor has it that Emma Chamberlain is dating 24-year-old musician Tucker Pillsbury, also known as Role Model. Here is a summary of Tucker Pillsbury and everything you need to know about him.

Who Is Emma Chamberlain?

Emma Frances Chamberlain, who hails from San Bruno, California, and is currently 20 years old, has become an internet star. She was honored with the Breakout Creator award at the 2018 Streamy Awards for the videos on YouTube that she created, which contributed to her prominence in 2018.

She was included on both the Time 100 Next and The 25 Most Influential People On The Internet lists that were published in 2019 by Time magazine.

“Chamberlain pioneered an approach to vlogging that upended YouTube’s unofficial style guide,” they stated. “Chamberlain’s vlogs upended YouTube’s unofficial style guide.”

The next month, in April 2019, she launched her first weekly podcast series titled Anything Goes, and at the 12th Annual Shorty Awards, she was named “Best Podcaster.”

Emma has accumulated 11.2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, and she frequently uploads new vlogs on a monthly basis.

Who Is Tucker Pillsbury?

Tucker Pillsbury, who is 24 years old, is an accomplished musician. It was in 2017 that he released the extended play (EP) titled Arizona in the Summer which brought him to widespread attention.

He goes by the stage name Role Model. After listening to the EP, Mac Miller extended an invitation to Role Model to work on a project with him in Los Angeles. The previous month, he released his newest album, titled Rx, and made the first appearance in the music video for the tune “neverletyougo.”

Fans are sure that the song is about Emma and that she is featured in the music video, and I have to admit that it does resemble her. However, fans are confident that the song is about Emma and that she is featured in the music video.

The lyric “respectfully, regard you sexually” from Role Model’s song notably captivated Emma’s fans and became one of the song’s most memorable parts. A boyfriend who is a gentleman? We enjoy seeing it.

There are rumors that Emma is dating Tucker Pillsbury, whose stage name is Role Model. Pillsbury, a 24-year-old American singer, exploded onto the music scene in 2017 with the release of his EP, Arizona in the Summer.

He has almost 600 thousand Instagram followers, and you can find his account by searching for @rolemodel.

Emma has decided to keep this element of her life as confidential as possible. She told W Magazine, “I prefer not to divulge too many intimate facts about my relationships with my family and friends.”

"I prefer not to reveal too much of that. There's a line for me, and I prefer to keep things light and not take anything too seriously."

She added, “I don’t know if I would ever have a public relationship.”

“And this is in no way based on experience; this is based on morality; I’m speaking from what would feel right.” “She elaborated.

The photograph of the two of them together was captured on Olivia Rouyre’s polaroid film account in June 2020. In a podcast interview with Call Her Daddy, Emma said that the length of her longest relationship was one year and ten months; however, she did not specify whether or not that was the length of her current relationship.

During the same episode, she shared her opinion that “being best friends with your significant other is the greatest f—ing thing that has ever existed.” As indicated by his regular Instagram Live broadcasts that are titled “The Coffee Run with Role Model,” it would appear that Tucker has the same enthusiasm for coffee as Emma does.

