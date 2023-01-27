Who Is Erin Darke? All About Daniel Radcliffe’s Longtime Girlfriend

The love between actor Daniel Radcliffe and actress Erin Darke may have begun on television, but the couple has been together for nearly ten years now.
The two met while portraying romantic interests in Kill Your Darlings and claim to have known immediately that their connection carried over into their off-screen lives.
Radcliffe, 32, and Erin Darke, 37, have kept their relationship under wraps ever since, but their mutual adoration is evident in their consistent backing of each other’s endeavors.
Darke has been in several notable productions, such as the Emmy-nominated film Still Alice and the Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Radcliffe has even given her another chance to work with him, this time on a “very special” episode of his show Miracle Workers.
“My life is wonderful right now. About ten years ago, I started dating the woman who would become my girlfriend. We’re overjoyed, “I told PEOPLE,” Radcliffe said.
Who is Radcliffe dating, then? If you want to know about Darke, you can find it everything here.
Contents
Erin Darke Is An Actress
Erin Darke, a native Michigander, has appeared in a wide variety of film and television projects. She has appeared in several notable films, such as the Beach Boys documentary Love & Mercy and the Best Picture nominee Still Alice.
Source: ELLE
In the television realm, she has recurring appearances in both The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Good Girls Revolt.
Erin Darke Met Radcliffe While Working On A Movie Together In 2012
During the production of their 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, the two actors became fast friends. In an interview with People, Radcliffe, then age 30, described his first encounter with Darke, then age 35.
He was referring to a sex scene in the movie, saying, “It’ll be a heck of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other.” To paraphrase, “Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of nice record of us simply meeting for the first time and flirting.”
The video clips were taken from YouTube and imported. You can check out their website to see if they offer the same material in a different format or if they have any more details to share with you.
While filming the thriller “Kill,” actor Daniel Radcliffe met the love of his life.
Radcliffe also discussed his interest in Erin Darke during their first scene together in an interview with Playboy in 2015.
He told the media source, “There’s no acting going on—not from my end, at least.” “At one point, she makes me laugh, and I laugh as myself, not as my character. She has an amazing sense of humor and brains. After that, I realized I was in deep water.”
Later, Darke revealed to People that she and Radcliffe bonded via their shared passion for their respective careers, saying, “there’s something that’s incredibly wonderful and really great about being with someone who just innately gets that about you.” We’re both really enthusiastic about each other’s professional endeavors, she continued.
Erin Darke Is A Sports Fan
Darke’s other hobby outside acting is athletics. “Fantasy football aficionado” and “devoted Red Wings fan” are two of the phrases used to describe her on her Twitter page. Radcliffe said in 2018 that his partner shares his enthusiasm for the Detroit Lions.
On Late Night with Seth Meyers, he explained, “My girlfriend is from Michigan, so there’s always a Lions game on Thanksgiving.” With whatever sorrow or happiness that may bring.
Erin Darke Are Big Fans Of Weird Al
Erin Darke admires the eccentric singer, portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe in the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Her father and brother are also huge Yankovic fans, so she isn’t alone in her appreciation for his work.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Radcliffe revealed that the reaction of his in-laws, Erin’s father, Ian Darke, and her brother are the ones he is most worried about (after director Eric Appel and Al Yankovic). “Erin has seen it, but I’m curious to hear Ian’s thoughts on it. I’m praying he finds it satisfying.”
You May Also Like: