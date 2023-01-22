Who Is Future Dating? Future Complete Dating History From Lori Harvey To Ciara

Future’s love life has been controversial due to his history of high-profile relationships with celebrities like Ciara and Lori Harvey. We will talk about Who Is Future Dating and Take a look here to learn about the rap star’s past relationships.
Who Is Future Dating?
After Future’s breakup with Lori Harvey, he began dating Dess Dior. A cozy Instagram photo appeared to establish the couple’s relationship.
“Best gift ever. #BIGDESS,” the rapper captioned a video of the present. He followed up with a sad face emoji.
Who Has Future Dated?
Lori Harvey
The beautiful daughter of Steve Harvey, Future dated her father.
On her 23rd birthday, the 24-year-old tweeted photos from her trip to Jamaica, confirming her relationship with the 37-year-old.
Cindy Parker
As with the other alleged baby mamas, Cindy Parker is linked to Future.
Parker has gone as far as to give the rapper’s surname to her son, who she named Legend.
Though he has a paternity suit pending against the celebrity, he has remained silent about the allegations.
Joie Chavis
Hendrix Wilburn is the son of Future and his ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis.
The relationship between Future and ex-partner Joie is considered to be friendly, unlike that of some of Future’s other ex-partners.
Larsa Pippen
It was speculated that Larsa cheated on her ex-husband with the rapper Future, who was rumored to be dating Larsa.
After the reality star tweeted, “I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family,” the rumors seemed to go down. Reality is that people evolve with time.”
Continuing: “I know it’s hard to fathom because most individuals struggle to picture themselves in a relationship for even a week. To be dishonest wasn’t the issue.
Eliza Reign
Eliza Reign is the mother of Future’s daughter. Eliza’s legal battle against Future made headlines because of how public it was.
Additionally, the need for child support must be emphasized. As Reign put it, the rapper “attempted to persuade her to terminate her pregnancy” by threatening her while she was pregnant.
She filed suit against Future for slander, libel, and emotional anguish.
Blac Chyna
Dating rumors between the two began after Chyna revealed a tattoo of the rapper’s name that has since been covered up.
When the father of six tweeted, “Single & focusing on what makes me happy,” the rumors appeared to go down.
Aaleeyah Petty
After a model named Aaleeyah Petty was photographed riding a shotgun in Future’s car, rumors began to circulate that the rapper was seeing her.
Later, when she made an appearance in the music video for the stars’ smash hit “Blow a Bag,” the rumors were confirmed.
Ciara
Ciara gave birth to their son Future the following year after Future and Ciara started dating in 2013.
The engagement was broken off even though the couple had begun dating in 2013.
They broke up after rumors spread that Future had been cheating with Tyrina Lee, his fashion consultant.
Brittni Mealy
The Past and the Future They have a son together with Brittni Mealy, whom they called Prince Wilburn.
In August 2021, the pair made news when Brittni revealed that Future had dubbed her a h*e in text messages to their son.
After that, tensions arose between Brittni and the rapper’s mother.
India Jones
India J dated the famous rapper Future in the past, but she prefers to remain in the background.
Although India prefers to remain in the background, she has achieved widespread recognition as the mother of Future’s celebrity daughter Londyn.
Jessica Smith
The rapper started seeing Jessica Smith in 2001, and their son Jakobi was born the following year.
Although Smith prefers to remain out of the spotlight, her legal battle with Future about child support made headlines in 2016.
As for their son Jakobi, she accused him of abandonment for “failing to maintain a loving and meaningful relationship with him.”
