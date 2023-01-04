Who Is Hannah Ann Dating: When And Where Did Hannah Ann Meet Her Boyfriend?

Sluss has been a model for many commercials throughout her life. She was also a beauty queen competitor. She placed fourth in the Miss Tennessee pageant in 2017 and was the runner-up in both 2015 and 2018. She also held the title of Miss North Knoxville. Let’s dig deep into Who Is Hannah Ann Dating?
She joined Peter Weber, the show’s pilot, and star, on season 24 of The Bachelor in 2019. Production began in the fall of 2019 and will wrap up in 2020. On January 16, 2019, she was formally introduced as a competitor.
She triumphed this season, and she and Weber engaged at the finale. Weber broke up their engagement on After the Final Rose because he couldn’t get over runner-up Madison Prewett. After the season, she appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’s show.
In September 2021, she appeared alongside Mike Johnson on The Ultimate Surfer. She was given surf training by the competitors and had the final say over who advanced.
Contents
Who Is Hannah Ann Dating?
Alumni of The Bachelor season 24 Hannah Ann Sluss, who declared her relationship with Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk in February, revealed to E! News that their families have met.
She continued, “I met his parents.” “The following week, I flew my parents in from Tennessee. They went to California and had a great time meeting him and his parents on the same day.”
She went on to say, “The people he works with adore him. They believe he’s, like, such a fantastic fit for me.”
Sluss, now 25, claimed that she and Funk, then 24, would travel to Tennessee to stay with family this summer. She said he’ll get a glimpse of her “rural upbringing,” adding that it “will be fun.”
Sluss said she and Funk share a “similar vision for the future,” adding, “I don’t want to change anything about him. He is my closest friend, and we have a great time whenever we are together.”
Sluss is likewise attempting to understand Funk’s perspective. To “like be more of a fan,” as she put it, she is having him explain the ins and outs of NFL scoring to her. She elaborated, “In the South, where I grew up, it was always college vs. pro football. When we first started dating, I went to my first NFL game.”
They have been on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and have gone to the Florida Derby together in the past few months.
Sluss, though, has left on a girls’ excursion. She was about to go to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, with her best friend Leah when she gave an interview to E! News. She also has plans to see Amanda Stanton, another star of Bachelor Nation and a “very close pal.”
When Did Hannah And Jake Start Dating?
They started going out sometime in late 2021 or early 2022. Sluss told Us in April 2022, “We met a couple of months ago, and as soon as we met, we immediately had an instant connection, and essentially [we’ve been] inseparable since day one.”
“Just getting to know him and us being together and blending our lives together has been extremely natural and easy.”
Hannah Ann And Jake Funk Relationship Timeline
Source: TV Insider
February 2022
In the hours before the Los Angeles Rams entered the field in Super Bowl LVI, she went public with their relationship.
February 2022
Sluss joined Funk in his post-Super Bowl euphoria, and the pair even went to Cabo San Lucas to cap off their milestone celebration.
April 2022
“To the girl from East Tennessee, Happy Birthday! On Sluss’s 26th birthday, the athlete posted a heartfelt Instagram message thanking God for bringing their paths together. Happy birthday! I hope it’s the best year ever.
April 2022
“After a few short weeks, I met his parents, and then he met my parents, and our parents are great friends today,” she told Us. But it was meant to be, and now we’re both extremely content.
July 2022
The pair first appeared on the red carpet at the 2022 ESPY Awards.
August 2022
Sluss and Funk have a new addition to their family, a Bernedoodle named Dash. She gushed about puppies on Instagram, writing, “Puppy Love is FurReal.”
October 2022
Us has learned that Sluss and Funk are doing well after Sluss attended Prewett’s wedding to Grant Michael Troutt sans Funk. Someone close to them said, “They’re going strong,” They said that Funk played in a football game the day following the ceremony.
“He’s been busy with football. She’s been splitting time between Los Angeles and New Orleans. They have mastered long-distance communication and are always in touch.”
You May Also Like: