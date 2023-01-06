Who Is Hannibal Lecter Based On: How Are Hannibal Lecter And Alfredo Ballí Treviño Similar?

If you’re looking for a truly terrifying movie villain, go no further than Hannibal Lecter. First appearing in Red Dragon (1981), he became famous thanks to Anthony Hopkins’s insane and evil performance as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs (1991). So, Who Is Hannibal Lecter Based On?
Many moviegoers were disturbed by Lecter’s appeal despite his sociopathic tendencies and his penchant for eating his victims. On the other hand, the background of the fictitious murderer could be even more disturbing.
The character Hannibal Lecter does not exist in the physical world, although he is inspired by a real-life serial killer doctor. Art mimicking life, in a sad way, can be seen in Thomas Harris’ depiction of Hannibal in his novels.
Lecter’s homicidal instincts, as well as his immaculate charm, were inspired by a real-life serial killer. Here, finally, is the actual terror behind Hannibal Lecter, the kind that will leave the lambs more than just mute.
Who Is Hannibal Lecter Based On?
Dr. Hannibal Lecter is fictional, yet he was inspired by a real person.
When American author Thomas Harris went to the Topo Chico Penitentiary in Nuevo Leon, Mexico in the 1960s, he was researching a tale for Argosy, a pulp fiction magazine that was published in the United States from 1882 to 1978.
Harris, now 23 years old, was conducting an interview with inmate Dykes Askew Simmons. After being convicted of three counts of murder and sent to the prison’s mental unit, Simmons bribed a guard to help him escape.
Once the guard accepted Simmons’s money, he temporarily released him from his post. Instead of betraying his employer and helping the inmate escape, the guard shot Simmons while on break. Dr. Alfredo Balli Trevino, an inmate, went to Simmons’ side as he lay on the ground, bleeding profusely, and not only stopped the bleeding but also treated the gunshot wound, saving Simmons’ life.
This piqued Harris’s interest in Trevino, and he began lobbying for an interview with the physician. After doing so, he heard that Trevino had been convicted of murder; he had apparently been found guilty of killing his boyfriend Jesus Castillo Rangel in a “crime of passion” following an argument between the two.
Some say Rangel attacked Trevino with a screwdriver, and then the doctor injected him with anesthesia.
After dragging Rangel to the bathroom, he cut his throat and emptied his blood into the tub. Doesn’t seem like the kind of thing you’d do in response to getting smacked in the face with a screwdriver. Trevino dismembered Rangel and placed his remains in a box.
He went to a field owned by a relative and requested whether he could bury his medical waste there, but when a farm worker observed the pile, he decided to alert the authorities.
The doctor “had a certain grace about him,” Thomas Harris would later recall, even as he discussed dismembering his boyfriend in the tub. As a result of their interview, a prison officer told Harris, “Trevino is a “Hombre! It’s unlikely that he’ll ever leave here. His mental state is unsound.”
However, it was discovered that the guard was incorrect. After his release in the year 2000, Trevino continued to serve the underprivileged by providing them with medical attention up until his death in 2009. Trevino’s story is often interpreted as one of atonement and rebirth.
How Are Hannibal Lecter And Alfredo Ballí Treviño Similar?
Hannibal Lector devours a victim in the presence of the lambs. There is an apparent parallel between Hannibal Lecter and Alfredo Ball Trevio in their penchant for murder and dismemberment, but this isn’t the only area in which Harris found inspiration.
Even while locked up, Alfredo maintained his discerning taste and refined demeanor. This is strikingly similar to how Lecter is portrayed in the media, where he always maintains a refined demeanor.
Source: Distractify
While Harris’s experience in a Mexican prison wasn’t the primary source of inspiration for Lecter, it did make it easier for him to enter the twisted mind of a killer. Like Mario Puzo’s Don Corleone, Lecter is a composite figure based on real killers.
Whether or not the real-life killer, Trevio, actually ate fava beans with liver from a victim is uncertain, but the real-life killer undoubtedly left a macabre impression on the man who would later become Dr. Lecter.
