Who Is Harry Styles Dating: Is He Getting Married?

Find out who Harry Styles is seeing by answering this question: How He Got to This Point in His Romantic Life! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship has been going strong for over a year now.

The 38-year-old director and the 28-year-old singer first appeared in public as a pair in January 2021 when they both attended a wedding.

The filmmaker (age 38) and the singer (age 28) met in September 2020 on the set of their film Don’t Worry Darling.

“What began as a tight relationship, swiftly grew amorous,” an anonymous source told People magazine at the time. “We could have all seen that coming. He can’t seem to maintain his distance and has been spotted dropping by her trailer during the breaks.

In February 2021, a second insider told People that the two actors seemed “very serious” about one another and spent “all their time together” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. In addition, “she is also extremely pleased with Harry,” the insider said of the actress.

“She’s ecstatic right now.” Sources tell People magazine that Wilde divorced Jason Sudeikis, her fiance of seven years, at the start of 2020.

From the rumors that circulated on-site to the PDA-filled vacation they had together, this article has it all when it comes to the romance between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

Harry Styles Joins The Cast Of Olivia Wilde’s Film Don’t Worry Darling

It was announced in September 2020 that Harry Styles will be joining the cast of Don’t Worry Darling. He replaced Shia LaBeouf, who was originally set to co-star with Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s film as a supporting character before his replacement was found.

Deadline reported that LaBeouf had to abandon the movie due to scheduling conflicts. According to People, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up in November 2020. Wilde reportedly split from Jason Sudeikis, the father of her children Otis and Daisy, in November.

A source close to the situation revealed, “The split began at the beginning of this year,” citing the priority the pair placed on their children’s welfare.

They get along great, and they’ve developed a great routine for sharing parental responsibilities. According to the author, a family’s focus should always be on its children’s happiness.

When asked about Harry Styles’ acting skills, Olivia Wilde says in December 2020 that he “really blew her away.”

She was really taken aback by Styles and his portrayal of Alex in Dunkirk (2017), and she expressed as much in an interview with Vogue.

When they found out that Harry Potter had been cast in the film, the costume designer, Arianne Phillips, and her colleagues “did a little victory dance,” she adds.

In Wilde’s film, Styles’ ability to dress the part of Jack well is essential.

The film’s cinematography is outstanding. I like that he is so enthusiastic about this stage of the process since many artists simply don’t care. Wilde blasted not only Styles’ fashion sense, but also what he called his “toxic masculinity.”

According to what she told the media, Harry is “in many ways championing and driving that sort of confidence in maleness that Harry has, which is truly free of any components of toxic masculinity” for the next generation. It’s inspiring to see a man of his height redefining masculine confidence.

During the wedding of Styles’ agent in Montecito, California, in January 2021, the Life Itself actress and the former X-Factor contestant were spotted getting close to one another. ​​

They appeared to be in a good mood as they embraced one another and held hands with their pals. Since they started going out together, A reliable source revealed the news to PEOPLE at the time.

When it comes to Harry Styles, he has 2022 to look forward to Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde. Also, read about Camila Cabello Dating

Who Is Harry Styles Dating

I had a serious case of movie-set love. During an appearance on his SiriusXM show, Howard Stern asked Styles about this same subject.

Styles didn't want to talk about his private life, but he did praise Wilde's acting skills. I had a lovely time under Olivia's direction. To me, there is an uncomfortable quality to acting. The amount of faith you put into something is, in my opinion, crucial.

And he added, “It’s a blessing to have faith in your director. We really appreciated that, and it brightened the experience of making the video. Some comments were made about the styles. So It’s clear from the above talks that they both are in a strong relationship.

Is He Getting Married?

A source close to the couple told the magazine, “Harry and Olivia have talked engagement, but they’re in no rush to be engaged.” While Harry “wants children of his own one day,” they aren’t planning to “get married and start a family” anytime soon.

