Who Is Inventing Anna Based On: What Crimes Did She Commit In Real Life?

Who Is Inventing Anna Based On: Russian-born Anna Sorokin has convinced New York’s elite that she’s a rich German heiress.
She’s received hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, goods, and services under this alias to construct a high-end art club.
When Inventing Anna, a true-crime series on Netflix, debuted on February 11, it immediately became a hit.
Anna Sorokin, played by Julia Garner, was a con artist who lived in New York City under the guise of a German heiress named Anna Delvey.
During her time in New York City, Sorokin conned her way into the accounts of numerous well-to-do socialites, as well as several prestigious banks and hotels.
So Who Is Inventing Anna Based On? The 2019 Netflix series is based on the New York article “How Anna (Sorokin) Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, one of Sorokin’s former friends. Since Sorokin’s sentencing, My Friend Anna by Williams and an unreleased HBO series have been adapted from the story.
The following sections describe what happened to Anna Delvey and where she is now.
Who Is Real Inventing Anna
Anna Delvey, whose birthplace is Russia but who went by the name “Sorokin,” conned the banks, hotels, and members of New York’s high society out of millions by pretending to be a wealthy German heiress.
The 31-year-old, whose family moved from Russia to Germany when she was a child, arrived in New York in the summer of 2013 to cover Fashion Week for the French fashion magazine Purple.
She had been a student at London’s Central Saint Martins, but she eventually dropped out and moved to Paris, where she legally changed her surname from Sorokin to Delvey.
Once in New York, she transferred to Purple’s office in the capital and began mixing with the wealthy members of the New York art scene, pitching her idea of the Anna Delvey Foundation, a private members’ club, and art foundation, to investors.
Over the next five years, she conned several friends out of thousands of dollars by promising to pay for their travel expenses and then “forgetting” to reimburse them.
She always used the excuse that she had access to funds from her family. She also managed to cheat hotels by not supplying a credit card, and she talked banks into lending her hundreds of thousands of dollars by depositing fake checks.
Crimes Committed By Anna
Sorokin spent time in New York posing as a rich German heiress in order to mingle with the city’s elite. She utilized fake credit cards and bank statements to mislead several city residents.
She created the Anna Delvey Organization, a private club, and art foundation, to attract wealthy benefactors and boost her image.
Sorokin was kicked out of a number of hotels because she failed to pay her bills. Sorokin was captured in a sting operation in October 2017.
She was a patient at a Los Angeles County, California rehab center at the time. During her trial, it was reported that she had stolen something in the neighborhood of $275,000.
Sorokin was found guilty of all eight charges he faced on April 25, 2019. These included attempted grand larceny, grand larceny, grand larceny, and theft of services.
In May 2016, she received a 4-to-12-year state prison sentence, a $24,000 fine, and $199,000 in reparations.
Where Is Anna Delvey Now
After her trial, Sorokin was transported to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, then Albion. In 2021, she was freed early and returned to Instagram.
She was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa in March.
Sorokin is awaiting deportation to Germany after a year in ICE custody.
ICE confirmed to PEOPLE on March 15, 2022, that Sorokin remains in a New York detention center “awaiting removal.”
Der Spiegel reports that Sorokin refused to leave for the airport as her lawyers pleaded to delay the verdict. U.S. authorities are trying to schedule a new date for her deportation, likely after the March 19 appeal deadline.
On Oct. 5, 2022, Sorokin was released from an ICE facility in Orange County, New York, Bloomberg reported.
She must pay $10,000 bail and is banned from social media, where she flaunts her luxurious lifestyle to friends and investors.
The Daily Beast reports that Sorokin will be under “24-hour detention at the supplied residential location” during her immigration processes.
