Who is Trump Indictment Special Counsel Jack Smith?

Jack Smith is the new special counsel for the investigations into President Trump. He was most recently the head lawyer for the special court in The Hague, where he looked into war crimes during the Kosovo War.
Two sources told NBC News on June 8 that Trump had been indicted by a federal grand jury because of how he handled more than 100 classified papers.
Here Are Some Facts About Smith:
Before working at The Hague, Smith was the vice president of litigation for the Hospital Corporation of America, which is the biggest private healthcare provider in the United States.
Smith started his work as a prosecutor in 1994 when he joined the New York County District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney. According to a bio from the Justice Department, he became an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York in 1999. He worked there for nine years, prosecuting things like gang killings of police officers and civil rights crimes.
Smith worked at the International Criminal Court from 2008 to 2010, where he was in charge of looking into war crimes.
Smith went back to work at the Justice Department in 2010, where he was in charge of the Public Integrity Section and led probes into public corruption and elections. Before becoming the acting U.S. attorney, he was the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee in 2015.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday that Smith would be leaving his job at The Hague and coming back to the U.S. to start his new job as special counsel right away.
