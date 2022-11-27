Who Is Jamie Campbell Dating: The Vecna From “Stranger Things” Is In A Relationship With Whom?

Who Is Jamie Campbell Dating: Bower, James Metcalfe Campbell is a British actor and singer. Since his film debut in 2007’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, he has gone on to star in the likes of The Twilight Saga and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, as well as portray the young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
English actor, musician, and model Jamie Campbell Bower have a $3 million fortune. In the month of November 1988, Jamie Campbell entered the world in London. The National Youth Music Theatre and the National Youth Theatre counted Jamie among their ranks.
He came to the attention of Laura Michelle Kelley’s agent thanks to her recommendation. Bower is the lead vocalist for the band The Darling Buds. He did some part-time modeling in London with Select Model Management.
Jamie made her acting debut in the 2007 telefilm The Dinner Party. Anthony in the 2007 film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, in which he starred. Following his success in New Moon, he featured in the films RocknRolla and Winter in Wartime. He played the title role in The Prisoner, a 2009 TV miniseries.
2010 saw Bower’s breakout roles in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1 and London Boulevard. In the 2011 TV movie Camelot, he portrayed King Arthur. He had supporting roles in two 2011 films: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2 and Anonymous.
Jamie appeared in both parts of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, released in 2011 and 2012. He also played Jace in the 2013 film The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. A former Harry Potter co-star, Bonnie Wright, was engaged to Jamie.
Who Is Jamie Campbell Dating: Those holding out hope that Jamie is now single will be disappointed. He’s seeing a lady by the name of Jess Moloney.
She is a creative agent and has been romantically associated with Jamie for the past 18 months, per HITC. The accomplishments Jess has made in her professional life are remarkable. She helped start Ice Studios alongside her husband. This business is a hub for the artistic community, with hubs in both London and New York.
Jess currently has more than 28,600 Instagram followers. Even though she rarely shares photos of herself online, if she does, people take notice. Most of the pictures she posts are of clients of Ice Studios, so it’s clear that she takes her job seriously.
From the looks of one of her most recent posts on July 18, 2022, she clearly takes her relationship seriously. She is seen in close proximity to Jamie at a Saint Laurent event.
Who Is Jess Moloney
Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna on Stranger Things, is dating actress Jess Moloney. Read on to find out about the actor’s new flame’s professional and private life.
Jess and Jamie were recently observed spending time together in public. Over the course of the weekend, the two of them were spotted publicly displaying their affection for one another in Malibu, California.
An insider informed Page Six on Monday that Bower has been dating and enjoying the company of Moloney for almost a year and a half, and that he and his ex-girlfriend Ruby Quilter broke up nearly two years ago.
Jamie and Moloney were recently seen laughing and embracing on a beach, which became the subject of much conversation. During their surf session, Bower and his girlfriend cuddled up to each other and shared a passionate kiss on the sand.
Pictures of the happy couple doing some yoga on their trip to southern California also surfaced online. Jamie was once depicted slathering sunblock on her best friend’s face. Wetsuits were worn by the pair while they relaxed and had fun.
Who Has Jamie Dated In The Past
Even though Jamie’s current girlfriend Jess holds a special place in his heart, she wasn’t always the center of his attention. In reality, he has dated several other well-known ladies in the past.
Bonnie Wright, better known as Ginny Weasley, is one of these ladies. On the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Jamie and Bonnie reportedly became close.
When they arrived at the BAFTAS together, dating rumors immediately began, but they didn’t declare their relationship until 2010. They became engaged in 2011 when he proposed and she accepted.
The couple never reached the altar because they broke up in 2012. It’s unclear what led to the breakup, but it appears to have been amicable. Not long after breaking up with Bonnie, Jamie began dating Lily Collins.
They first worked together on the 2012 film The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, where they first crossed paths.
