Who Is Jeffree Star Dating In 2023? A Brief Look At Jeffree Star Dating History

Who Is Jeffree Star Dating? You can hardly go a day without hearing someone mention Jeffree Star. He’s a controversial makeup artist who shot to fame back when Myspace was the most popular social networking platform.
Some of you may remember Star from the claims (now disproven) that he had an affair with Kanye West or from his many public spats with other fashion and beauty bloggers.
Read on to find out who the cosmetics magnate has dated in the past.
Who Is Jeffree Star?
In addition to being a model and fashion designer, DJ, singer, and songwriter from the United States, Jeffree Star is also a well-known makeup artist. Jeffree Star’s fortune is estimated at $200 million as of this writing.
He is not just one of the highest-paid YouTubers but also the CEO of a cosmetics company (Jeffrey Star Cosmetics) that generates the vast majority of his current riches. His bright pink hair and extensive body art have made him a celebrity.
On November 15, 1985, in Orange County, California, Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. was born Jeffree Star. Sadly, when Jeffrey was only six years old, his father, Jeffrey Steininger Sr., took his own life.
His mother, Marra Shubyann Lindstrom Steininger, was a model, and she reared him. Jeffree used to play around with his mother’s cosmetics when he was a kid. In fact, starting in middle school, he routinely showed up to class with a full face of makeup.
He left for Hollywood after finishing high school in order to become a makeup artist and model. Music was something he continued to enjoy as well. Upon first arriving in Hollywood, he worked at several beauty stations while also arranging freelance work for events like weddings and modeling shoots.
With time, he was able to network with A-listers thanks to his makeup artistry. After posting music and beauty advice on social media, he gained a sizable following. In time, he became one of MySpace’s most popular users, with his photo posts regularly generating thousands of comments.
By 2006, his MySpace profile had the most connections of any user. Furthermore, he became well-known as one of the most well-liked unsigned artists on MySpace. The independent artist charts on MySpace Music frequently featured his songs as the best.
Who Is Jeffree Star Dating: Jeffree Star Dating History
From 2005 to 2009, Chris Crocker
Crocker is credited with the now-iconic remark, “Leave Britney alone,” which was eerily prophetic at the time.
Crocker allegedly dated Star from 2005 to 2009, while the word “influencer” was still relatively new. Since they never came out and said they were dating, it’s possible that they were just buddies.
Nathan Schwandt, January 1, 2015 – January 1, 2020
From January 2015 to January of 2020, Star was in a relationship with Nathan Schwandt. Once upon a time, they raised a family of Pomeranians in a California home.
A video titled “We Broke Up” was released in which Star addressed the termination of their romance. His speculations included the fact that Schwandt never wanted recognition, the loss of one of their pets, and health problems in the family.
“Every morning, I wake up without the love of my life,” Star lamented.
Andre Marhold 2020-08-30 to 2020-10-30
From August 2020 through October 2020, Star dated professional basketball player Andre Marhold. However, there was plenty of excitement.
Star and Marhold both disputed the first claims that Star had paid Marhold to go out with him.
When Star and Marhold broke up, Star made the accusation of theft against Marhold on Instagram, and the true drama began.
Some Louis Vuitton bags, backpacks, and sunglasses have mysteriously vanished, Star claimed. Someone may have taken a few items, but it’s not fair to suggest that “Jeffree Star got robbed.”
Marhold gave his side of the tale in a tell-all interview. The athlete claims to have heard rumors that Star, who has been accused of racism before, falsely accused Marhold of the heist because of the latter’s race.
Marhold always maintained his innocence and was never arrested for the robbery of Star. He further stated that Star’s inability to accept Schwandt’s infidelity was the final straw in their relationship.
February 2021 To Present: Sean Van Der Wilt (Rumored)
Perhaps Jeffree Star is seeing Trisha Paytas’s publicly outed ex-boyfriend, actor Sean van der Wilt, who was the subject of a viral YouTube video.
Sources tell me that #JeffreeStar’s new man is #SeanVanderwilt. Match made in hell! pic.twitter.com/XX60fZ4ARz
— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 1, 2021
Using the caption, “He loves when I wear red. “, Star uploaded a photo of a naked man’s torso and another of his red wig on top of the towel he was wearing on February 28, 2021. When he’s not wearing anything, he’s my favorite.
Not long after, media celebrity and gossip columnist Perez Hilton tweeted that he thought the mysterious man was Sean van der Wilt, calling it a “match made in hell.”
Though neither Star nor van der Wilt has commented on the speculation, many have noted the striking resemblance between the toned torsos in the two photos. If only we could get some clarification, that would be great!
