Who Is Jennifer Hudson Dating In 2023: Are Jennifer Hudson And Common Fuel Dating Rumors True?

Jennifer Hudson and Otunga were together for a decade. He is an actor and former professional wrestler who was born in Illinois on April 7, 1980. We will read about Who Is Jennifer Hudson Dating in this article.
He began his professional wrestling career after graduating with a psychology degree from the University of Illinois and then went on to receive a law degree from Harvard.
Additionally, Otunga is well-known for being the NXT Season 1 runner-up.
Otunga has over 287,000 Instagram followers who enjoy reading about his personal life when he is not at work. Who exactly is Jennifer Hudson seeing at the moment?
Contents
Who Is Jennifer Hudson Dating?
Jennifer Hudson, who has won all four major awards in the entertainment industry, was spotted out with rapper Common over the weekend.
Reports from their supper together in Philadelphia describe the couple as “cozy and playful.” Their relationship status is still unknown. However, keep in mind that they are both now working on a movie called Breathe with Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) and Sam Worthington (Avatar).
Word hitting the streets is that Common & Jennifer Hudson are reportedly dating. The latter turned down the former’s requests a number of times but finally gave in during their time on the set of the film, ‘The Kitchen.’
This comes after Common & Tiffany Haddish split last year. pic.twitter.com/pfRFTRSYcE
— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) July 26, 2022
An anonymous Instagram direct message to Deuxmoi sparked dating speculations between the two. For the uninitiated, Deuxmoi is a fake Instagram account that regularly posts juicy celebrity news straight from the source. The letter from the source had a picture of the two of them in it.
Fans have begun to take sides on whether or not they believe the rumor that this couple is dating despite the fact that the couple has not confirmed the story.
Many people are hesitant to accept this was a date because of a similar allegation involving Hudson and her Respect co-star Marlon Wayans. Who has Jennifer Hudson dated in the past, keep going.
Read Also:
- Who Is LaMelo Ball Dating In 2023: All About Basketball Player’s Dating Life
- Who Is Taylor Kinney Dating Now: After His Breakup With Lady Gaga, Taylor Kinney Is Dating Someone New
Jennifer Hudson Dating History
Since entering the public eye, Hudson has kept her personal life private, including her love relationships. From 1999 through 2007, the singer dated James Peyton, a native of her hometown. She didn’t say why they broke up at the time, but Hudson has since said it had nothing to do with her celebrity.
Apparently, shortly after her breakup, Hudson saw her future husband on I Love New York 2. A common buddy is said to have set up professional wrestlers David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson. Following a shorter courtship, the wrestler proposed to Hudson on her 27th birthday.
Hudson gave birth to their first child, David Daniel Otunga Jr., in August 2009, but the couple never tied the wedding.
Hudson discussed her views on marriage openly on a talk show in 2014. She stated her desire to only get married once in the interview, indicating that she is not a fan of divorce. Her outlook on marriage appears to have been the deciding factor in the couple’s reluctance to rush into marriage.
Source: thejasminebrand
We will get married someday, but once I do, I don’t believe in getting a divorce, Hudson emphasized. Now I know that when I do get married, it will be for keeps. When we’re together, we want to know for sure that we’re happy.
Hudson has repeated this line of reasoning in other interviews, saying that the couple is in “no haste” to get married. Even though the singer and the professional wrestler had been separated for seven months, she insisted that they were still “happy and in love.”
This couple delayed their wedding for several years before calling it quits in November of 2017. Since her breakup with Otunga, the singer has kept her romantic life under wraps. The singer may never address the ongoing romance speculation because of her high level of privacy.
We already know that Jennifer was formerly married to David Otunga; now let’s investigate the circumstances surrounding their divorce. Continue reading!
Is There A Particular Reason Jennifer And David Broke Up?
A lot of their followers were caught off guard by the chaos that ensued after the couple parted.
Shortly after the breakup was made public, E! News reported that Hudson had filed for a protective order against her ex-fiancé, stating that he had engaged in “increasingly aggressive, threatening, and harassing behavior” toward her and their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr.
Following the publication of Hudson’s charges, a lawyer for Otunga told TMZ that his client “denies each and every allegation.”
The attorney for Mr. Otunga stated, “At no point did Mr. Otunga ‘physically push’ Ms. Hudson as she has asserted.”
The police launched an investigation into the claims immediately, but he was eventually exonerated.
It is unclear what led to their breakup at this time.
You May Also Like: