Who Is Cook Maroney? Everything You Need To Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband

When Jennifer Lawrence met Cooke Maroney, she wasn’t planning on getting married. A mutual acquaintance introduced the two early in 2018, and it was love at first sight.
Lawrence subsequently addressed this on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast: “I definitely wasn’t at a point where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.'” “When I first met Cooke, I immediately wanted to marry him. We were serious about getting married and committing to each other completely.”
The actress claimed that she knew she wanted to marry Maroney after only a short time with him. The director of an art gallery proposed after dating the recipient for less than a year.
Having quipped, “He’s my best friend, therefore I want to legally bind him to me forever,” Lawrence meant it. “Thankfully, there is already paperwork in place for this type of situation. It’s the best thing ever. After tracking down your ideal companion, you tell them, “You can’t go!” So, I decided to accept the offer.”
Although the two have kept their connection relatively under wraps, there is still a lot that is known about Lawrence’s alleged boyfriend, from his origins in rural Vermont to his work as an art dealer.
Which begs the question: who is Jennifer Lawrence’s husband? Learn about Cooke Maroney and his history here.
Cook Maroney Grew Up On A Farm
We did some serious digging online and found out that Cooke’s parents, James Maroney and Suki Fredericks, run Oliver Hill Farm in Leicester, Vermont.
An article published in 2015 on Medium reveals that before he and his wife created the farm, where Cooke spent his childhood, Mr. Maroney worked as an art dealer in Manhattan, including as the senior vice president and head of American Paintings at Christie’s. So! Cute! (Their guest house is also available for Airbnb stays. (Come on, admit it; you’re tempted.)
And here’s an interesting fact: Cooke, despite having a rural upbringing, was supposedly always on style. A yearbook photo of him from Middlebury Union High School indicates that he was voted “best dressed” by his peers.
This was discovered by the Daily Mail. Have a look at that Abercrombie graphic tee and slouchy denim.
Cook Maroney Is A New York City “ArT SceNe” Worker
When Cooke graduated from high school, he followed in his father’s footsteps by majoring in art history at New York University and getting a position at Gagosian, an art gallery run by Larry Gagosian.
He is now the director of Gladstone 64, the Upper East Side outpost of the Gladstone Gallery (and for those of you who don’t live in New York City and/or watch Gossip Girl, it is a *very* posh place). This dude is a celebrity art agent, and his client roster includes Lena Dunham’s dad, Carroll Dunham.
A Mutual Friend Introduced Cook Maroney To Jennifer
J. Law allegedly met Cooke through her best friend, Laura Simpson, in May of 2018 — not long after she ended things with director Darren Aronofsky. A source at the time informed Page Six, “The romance has been going on for a few weeks.”
It’s true that “they’ve been very discreet and careful not to be spotted together.” If you recognize the name Laura Simpson, it’s because she was Jennifer’s date to the Academy Awards in 2014.
It’s not obvious how Laura and Cooke first met, but TG, she did, and Laura played matchmaker since it seems like there were immediate sparks between Cooke and J. Law. Jennifer later said to Catt Sadler on the Naked With Catt Sadler podcast, “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him.” It was always our intention to be married. Sincerely, we aimed for total dedication.
After Dating For A Little Over A Year, Cook Maroney And Jennifer Lawrence Finally Tied The Knot
In February of 2019, J. Law was first sighted wearing a ring on *that* finger, sparking engagement speculations. Shortly thereafter, her representative verified the good news.
About eight months later, in October 2019, they tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island, with stars like Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, and Cameron Diaz in attendance.
Everything about it sounded so sweet and simple, just like them. In February 2022, the couple proudly announced the arrival of their first child.
In the Los Angeles area, TMZ reported on February 24 that Maroney and Lawrence had their first child together. Nothing has been reported publicly about the baby’s birth date, name, or gender, and the couple themselves have not confirmed the news.
In September 2022, Lawrence revealed to Vogue that she and Maroney had a son whom they called Cy “after the postwar American painter Cy Twombly, one of Maroney’s favorite artists,” Vogue noted.
Lawrence’s pregnancy with her first child was announced in September 2021 by People magazine. She was pregnant and proudly strolling through New York City in a pair of flowered overalls and a leather satchel.
Lawrence Was On The Verge Of Canceling Their Wedding
Lawrence told the New York Times that she is “very glad” that she and Maroney went through with the wedding.
The actress continued by saying that when she was gone filming Causeway in New Orleans, she suffered from commitment anxiety. Once back at her apartment in New York City with Maroney, though, she gradually felt her worries dissipate.
“I’m so glad I didn’t panic out and cancel the wedding and run away,” Lawrence exclaimed.
