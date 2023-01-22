Who Is Joe Keery Dating? A Brief Look At Joe Keery And Maika Monroe Relationship Timeline

Maybe you recognize Joe Keery as Steve Harrington from Stranger Things, the terrible boyfriend-turned-mom-of-six. In this article, we will read about Who Is Joe Keery Dating?
In case you missed it, the actor also has a brilliant music career, with his second album, Decide, a 13-track effort with funky synths and humorous lyrics, being published in September 2022.
Fans, however, are concerned about his relationship with partner Maika Monroe because of the album track “Go For It.” Learn the current status of their relationship by reading on.
Contents
- 1 Who Is Joe Keery Dating?
- 2 Who Is Maika Monroe?
- 3 Joe Keery And Maika Monroe’s Relationship Timeline
- 3.1 It Is 2017 When Joe Keery And Maika Monroe Are Introduced To One Another
- 3.2 Joe Keery And Maika Monroe During The Emmys In September Of 2018
- 3.3 Joe Keery And Maika Monroe Are Expected To Be In Attendance For The Stranger Things 2 Premiere In June Of 2019
- 3.4 During The Month Of March In 2022, Joe Keery And Maika Monroe Are Partygoers At The Vanity Fair Oscar Bash
Who Is Joe Keery Dating?
Since meeting on the set of their 2017 film After Everything, Joe has been dating fellow actress Maika Monroe.
While the couple has kept their relationship off of social media, they have made several joint public appearances at events and ceremonies throughout the years. It was the Stranger Things season 2 premiere where they first appeared on the red carpet.
Joe talked about his experience with Maika in quarantine in an August 2021 interview with GQ.
During our time in quarantine, it felt like we spent an unusually long amount of time together. Dating someone in the same field can be challenging for that reason. One benefit is having someone who can empathize with you and understand what’s going on in your life.
I believe she shares some similarities with me, though. In other words, she doesn’t take it seriously at all.
Read Also:
- Who Is Post Malone Dating? Who Has Post Malone Dated In The Past?
- Who Is Karol G Dating: Is Karol G Actually Dating Footballer James Rodríguez?
Who Is Maika Monroe?
It Follows, Independence Day: Resurgence and Hot Summer Nights all featured Maika in prominent parts.
Watcher, in which she played the major role, premiered in theatres on June 3, 2022. Her acting career is amazing, but she stands out from the crowd thanks to her unusual hobby: she is a professional kiteboarder. Cool!
She didn’t always go by the name “Maika;” in fact, it wasn’t her birth name at all. Actress Maika was born Dillon Monroe Buckley but has gone by the name Maika for the majority of her life.
She revealed to Under the Radar that her mother considered naming her Maika, after her best friend, before settling on Dillon. But after hearing that, Monroe decided that Maika was a better name for her and began using it right away.
The Californian has been linked to Joe Keery, her current boyfriend, and Liam Hemsworth, among others.
During the shoot for Independence Day: Resurgence, the two actors sparked relationship rumours. Since none of them ever addressed the public with details of their relationship, we will never know what happened.
Joe Keery And Maika Monroe’s Relationship Timeline
It Is 2017 When Joe Keery And Maika Monroe Are Introduced To One Another
Though they have kept the specifics of their relationship under wraps, GQ’s 2021 profile of the actor revealed that the couple met at a party in Los Angeles. In the same year that they met, they filmed After Everything in New York City.
Joe Keery And Maika Monroe During The Emmys In September Of 2018
Together on September 17, 2018, Keery and Monroe went to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Prizes, where Stranger Things was nominated for five awards, including outstanding drama series, outstanding directing, and outstanding writing.
Source: We Got This Covered
Both Keery in his Dolce & Gabbana suit and Monroe in her Stella McCartney jumpsuit made quite the entrance on the red carpet before the ceremony.
Joe Keery And Maika Monroe Are Expected To Be In Attendance For The Stranger Things 2 Premiere In June Of 2019
On June 28, 2019, Keery and Monroe went to the premiere of the third season of Stranger Things. The couple first appeared on the red carpet together during the show’s second season premiere in October 2017, therefore, this event marked two years since their first red carpet appearance.
During The Month Of March In 2022, Joe Keery And Maika Monroe Are Partygoers At The Vanity Fair Oscar Bash
On March 27, 2022, Keery and Monroe showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Hosted by Radhika Jones at Beverly Hills’ Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the annual event is one of the “hottest tickets” of the year.
You May Also Like: