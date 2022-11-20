Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating: Is The 19 Year Old Actress Currently Seeing Someone?

Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating: American dancer, singer, actress, and YouTuber Joelle Joanie “JoJo” Siwa was born on May 19, 2003. She is known by her stage name JoJo. Besides her hit singles “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store,” she is best known for her two seasons on the hit Lifetime series Dance Moms, in which she co-starred in with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa.
Moreover, Siwa updates her YouTube channel, “Its JoJo Siwa,” with vlogs documenting her regular activities. In 2020, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.
Contents
Who Is JoJo Siwa?
Joelle Joanie Siwa was born on May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Jessalynn (née Lombardi), a professional dance instructor from Iowa, and Tom Siwa, a chiropractor from Nebraska. Her older brother, also named Jayden Siwa, is also a YouTube personality.
Furthermore, After finishing in the top five on the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, hosted by Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller, Siwa began her professional career in the dance industry.
Source: Allure
She joined her mom on the show but was booted in week 9. Siwa’s first appearance on Dance Moms came after she tried out for Miller’s “ALDC” dance competition team in 2014. She was eventually chosen to join the group in early 2015.
Siwa followed up her 2015 single “I Can Make U Dance” with the digital release of “Boomerang” in May of that year.
The issue of cyberbullying is discussed in “Boomerang.” Over 9.5 million people have liked its video and it has been viewed over 950 million times. According to Vivid Seats, Siwa is the 2018 Breakout Artist of the Year.
Related Articles:
- Camila Cabello Dating: Who Is Her Boyfriend After Breaking Up With Shawn Mendes?
- Camila Cabello Dating: Who Is Her Boyfriend After Breaking Up With Shawn Mendes?
Who Is Avery Cyrus?
YouTube sensation famous for her Avery Cyrus videos. She became famous for posting videos of herself lip-syncing and going about her daily life, which was often presented as sketches.
Team Colour Sound was her former management company. UNDERCURRENT acts as her manager. It was in July 2019 that she first started uploading to TikTok.
Moreover, She is a University of Houston alumna. The number of her TikTok followers has surpassed seven million. Skateboarding is a passion of hers, and she even made a video of herself building a board to share with other skaters.
Furthermore, Blanchard is the true spelling of her surname. Jake is her little brother. She says she’s bisexual and means it. She was formerly involved with Soph Mosca. It was in September of 2022 that she and JoJo Siwa began dating.
In addition, In June 2020, she uploaded a TikTok video featuring AG McDaniel and Soph Mosca to the tune of “Freak” by Doja Cat.
JoJo Siwa Dating History
In 2020, Siwa dated TikTok star Mark Bontempo from August until November. In January 2021, Siwa publicly acknowledged her LGBTQ+ identity on Twitter.
Siwa responded to a fan’s question about her sexuality by saying that she “doesn’t really know this answer,” meaning that she does not apply a label to herself.
To clarify her sexual orientation, she said, “Technically I would say that I am pansexual, because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”
Moreover, Siwa said she is also comfortable using the terms “gay” and “queer” in the same interview. She later reaffirmed her earlier assertion that she indeed does not have any interest in male company.
Furthermore, A month before Siwa announced her relationship with best friend Kylie Prew in February 2021, Prew had asked her out. They called off their split in late 2021, but by May 2022, they were officially back together. It was in June of 2022 that Siwa and Prew split up for the second time.
Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating?
Looks like JoJo Siwa is moving on with a new man in her life.
After a second breakup with Kylie Prew in August (2021), Siwa, now 19 years old, has reportedly started dating fellow TikTok star, Avery Cyrus.
On September 12th, Siwa uploaded a video to TikTok showing the couple kissing in a photo booth. She wrote “happiest girl” as the caption. A few days prior, Cyrus had shared a TikTok video in which she flew from Florida to wherever Siwa was to give her a hug.
The two had reconciled in May of 2022, but Prew announced on Instagram Live in August that she was back with Siwa. As early as November of 2021, the exes were no longer together.
The question of my single status came up just now. It was Prew’s confession during an Instagram life that went viral after being posted on TikTok. To paraphrase, “I’ve been single for almost two months and it’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. That’s not a problem at all. Everything is not a shambles, and I just wanted to set the record straight.
Moreover, Prew revealed in the same video that the target of her attention is one of the select few that she actually follows.
It seems like she and Siwa are parting ways.