Who is Justin Verlander Married to? What Does His Wife Do for a Living?

Like with most great players, fans want to know more about Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander’s personal life despite his widespread fame as a nine-time MLB All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner. Did you know the pitcher and his future wife met at a convention for a video game they were both promoting?
They had a child together, and it comes out that his wife is a very famous model. Jason’s family history is summarized here.
Who is Justin Verlander Married to?
Kate Upton and Justin have been married since 2017. According to Sportskeeda, they initially met in February 2012 on the set of an MLB 2K12 video game advertisement. There were whispers of a romance between the two, but it wasn’t until January 2013 that the rumors became public knowledge.
Later that year, they split up, only to reconnect the following year in January. Justin popped the question to Kate in 2016! They waited until the following year to walk down the aisle and get hitched.
Kate shared a sentimental wedding picture on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that said, “I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!” She added three red heart emojis to symbolize her love.
Justin’s Instagram consists primarily of posts related to his baseball career, with the rare post of him and his wife. Their four-year anniversary was in November of 2021. He expressed gratitude for his good fortune in finding Kate to be his wife.
View this post on Instagram
Kate’s Instagram is very much like hers in that it focuses primarily on her modeling work. She intersperses random photographs of herself with Justin.
What Does Upton Do for a Living?
Upton is currently working as an American model. She began her career in 2008 and moved to New York in 2010 after signing with IMG Models. After gracing the cover of the 2012 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she quickly rose to the ranks of the world’s most sought-after models.
However, the criticism and objectification Upton experienced as a result of that cover had a lasting impact on her self-esteem. In April of 2014, however, she made a comeback and appeared in her debut film, the comedy The Other Woman, alongside Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. She went on to star in further films, including “Tower Heist” and “The Layover.”
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton’s Rocky Road to Love
In 2013, Verlander and Upton briefly broke up because she was seeing Maksim Chmerkovskiy, a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars. Nonetheless, by 2014, she was back with the All-Star pitcher, and by 2016, Verlander had proposed marriage. She did say that Verlander’s actions did not make the proposal uncomfortable, but that it was still unpleasant.
The tweet below shows a foto of them:
18 adorable photos of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander through the years https://t.co/woCuwBoT2g pic.twitter.com/pWqWElAOWC
— For The Win (@ForTheWin) October 25, 2022
“He gets down on one knee and he pops open the ring box. In my mind I was like, ‘Don’t look at the ring. He’s going to think you’re materialistic,” she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The model said she kept telling herself to “just look in his eyes” and “listen to what he’s saying.” However, when he stopped talking and she said “yes,” he asked: “Did you not like the ring? You didn’t look at it once.”
They tied the knot in Italy the following year.
Read the following articles to learn more about the dating life of other celebrities, the links to which are provided in the following table:
- Who Is Lexi Rivera Dating? A Look Back At Lexi Rivera’s Past Romances
- Who Is Chris Rock Dating: Look Into His Relationship Status
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Welcome Baby Girl
Upton and Verlander are now the parents of a single kid.
Genevieve was born to them in November of 2018. Upton admitted that it was harder and took longer than she had imagined to choose a name for their child.
“It’s so high-pressure. We were going back and forth, even in the hospital we were going back and forth, and Justin had some real name-commitment issues,” she told Extra. “He knew that Genevieve was my favorite so I just left him to fill out the paperwork. I was like I can’t deal with that right now.”
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.