Who Is Kehlani Dating In 2023? A Brief Look At Kehlani And 070 Shake’s Relationship Timeline

For a short period of time in 2019, Kehlani was openly linked to YG. In this article, we will read about Who Is Kehlani Dating?
The couple finally went public in September of 2020 when they stepped out together for fashion week.
Nobody has really talked about the split in the months thereafter.
Who Is Kehlani Dating?
Kehlani Ashley Parrish, who is a singer, and 070 Shake, who is a rapper, have confirmed their connection through their songs. On Wednesday, the duo shared a music video for the song “Melt,” which is featured on Parrish’s newest album titled Blue Water Road.
In a variety of environments, including a picturesque forest and a humble church, Parrish and 070 Shake are shown making each other laugh, kissing, and taking pictures of themselves together. In one of the scenes, they sing while leaning on each other.
“I wish I could construct myself a nice condo with one bedroom precisely where your heart is,” the song says.
The band Parrish published the video on their Instagram page and stated unequivocally that the clip was based on a true event. During an interview with a news organization in April 2022, the singer discussed her and her partner’s romantic connection, revealing that she and her partner had just recently celebrated their seven-month anniversary at the beach.
Everything We Know About Kehnani’s Partner 070 Shake
She was given the name Danielle Balbuena at birth, and in late 2015, she made her debut in the music industry by recording the songs “Proud” and “Swervin.” By 2016, she had accumulated thousands of streams on SoundCloud, which caught the notice of YesJulz, who eventually became her manager and began working with her.
Her subsequent single, “Trust Nobody,” was also quite successful, and she then worked with Ralphy River, Hack, and Tree from 070 to create the track “Honey.” After that, in 2016, she became a member of Kanye West’s GOOD Music company. In September of that same year, her tune “Trust Nobody” was given a second release by the record company.
In addition, 070 Shake served as the opening act for the 2016 tour of the English rock band 1975. She was a model for the Gypsy Sport Fall 2017 runway show, and in April 2017, she embarked on her very first headlining tour.
Her debut extended play, titled Glitter, was published in March of 2018. It was stated by various media outlets that her songs concentrated on topics relating to sexuality, drug usage, and self-esteem. The following day, she had a performance at the SXSW music festival.
She was featured on the song “Santeria,” which was found on Pusha T’s album “Daytona,” and she gave her voice to the songs “Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes,” which were found on Kanye West’s album “Ye.”
The following year, in 2019, the 24-year-old was featured on DJ Khaled’s song “Holy Mountain,” which was taken from his album “Father of Asahd.”
Following the release of her first studio album, Modus Vivendi, in January 2020, she will follow it up with the release of her second studio album, You Can’t Kill Me, in the early years of 2022. In December 2021, she released a single from one of the songs from her second studio album, titled “Lose My Cool.”
Kehlani And 070 Shake’s Relationship Timeline
The beginning of Kehlani and 070 Shake’s relationship dates back to 2021 when the latter retweeted one of Kehlani’s music videos. After that, in October 2021, the two were observed together at a Bottega Veneta event.
In a TikTok video that has since been taken down, Parrish was heard saying that they are interested in females. In a similar vein, Shake does not want her sexual orientation to be confined in any way, and she has stated in an interview with a news organization that she does not consider herself to be queer, gay, or anything else and that she is attracted to females.
Shake’s ex-girlfriend is the Instagram model Sophia Diana Loreto, with whom he had a relationship in the past. In January 2016, Kehlani was romantically linked to NBA point player Kyrie Irving, and in September 2019, the two were seen together dating rapper YG.
