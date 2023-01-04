Who Is Kehlani Dating: Does She Have A Girlfriend?

Who Is Kehlani Dating: Rumor has it that singer Kehlani has dated many people. Fans soon started to conjecture that the two were engaged in a new love relationship when the celebrity’s self-directed music video for the song “melt” was released. Kehlani and 070 Shake were able to advance their relationship and make it official thanks to the influence of music.
The music video for “melt,” a song by Kehlani from her most recent album “Blue Water Road,” was made available on Wednesday. The couple’s love was prominently displayed throughout the 4.5-minute movie. In many beautiful settings, from a verdant forest to a quaint church, this film depicts Kehlani and 070 Shake engaged in romantic behavior, such as kissing, snapping pictures of one other, and making each other laugh.
They sing as Kehlani and 070 Shake are particularly affectionate with one another, “Wish I could build me a wonderful condo / One-bedroom just where your heart is.” Wish I could build an excellent condo for myself.
Who Is Kehlani Dating
Rumors that one of the band members was dating one of the co-stars in the music video began to circulate at the same time as Kehlani started promoting their new music video in May 2022, ahead of their upcoming 2022 tour. In 2022, this tour was supposed to happen. The tour’s opening stop was scheduled for September 2022. Kehlani has shared some pictures on Instagram of herself with Danielle Balbuena, an American rapper and artist better known by her stage name, 070 Shake.
I adore what was written on the card that came with the present. By releasing a brief video of the two kissing on Instagram and using the hashtag “a genuine narrative,” they added gasoline to the fire that they are romantically engaged. This happened shortly after the video received a lot of online attention.
Who Is Kiara Russell
A professional basketball player named Kiara Russell was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is in Minnesota. The year 1998 marks the 30th of March as her birthday. Her biography states that she obtained a sociology degree from Arizona State University, where she played basketball for the Sun Devils and graduated.
She was a guard during that time as well, in addition. Russell started her collegiate basketball career in the 2016–17 campaign as an Arizona State Sun Devils guard. The Sun Devils were her first sports team. Because of a problem with her quad, she was forced to miss about six games during that time. Both of her teams ended up winning their respective games during this time.
Kiara has currently participated in more than 100 different games on various platforms. As a result of her contributions to the team, where she was third in assists and fourth in rounds, she was given an honorable mention for Pac-12 All-Defense. She was also acknowledged for her achievements in a respectable way.
Kehlani and Kiara Russell Relationship Timeline
In Las Vegas, Kehlani is spotted ringing in the new year with 070 Shake, who is said to be her girlfriend. The well-known woman said, “note to self, stop flipping the bird so often in 2022,” on her Instagram profile. Another sincere “thank you, Banegas!” with an album of pictures. A picture of Kehlani is on the crown of 070 Shake’s head. Kehlani tweeted a second image from the same night out with her friends and 070 Shake while sparingly using a few space and planet emojis.
Despite Kehlani’s lack of Instagram activity, Shake posted one of the newest music videos to her profile in September 2017. A few weeks later, Kehlani’s image was edited by 070 Shake, who tweeted it along with the singer’s added message. She expressed her longing for Kehlani via Twitter. She typed “I miss you mo-” on Kehlani’s post before removing it. At the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation fashion show at the Michigan Theater, Kehlani and 070 Shake attended. On a Thursday, they were captured in a picture seated next to one another in Detroit, Michigan.
They were in the movie, which gained enormous fame after being made available online. People started to make fast assumptions about whether they were a couple. This is not a F**KING drill, shouted a spectator.
Shake and Kehlani (070) are good, then! You complimented them on becoming the current “it” pair while reposting their photo. Kehlani is shown in fan-made photos of her Instagram story while 070 Shake is playing in the background. Kehlani’s face is beaming despite 070 Shake’s apparent surprise.
Kehlani and 070 Shake shared a cuddly Instagram selfie, seemingly confirming the relationship rumors. Kehlani’s profile was updated with the image. Kehlani and 070 Shake pose for a selfie while 070 Shake bites Kehlani’s cheek.
