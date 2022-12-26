Who Is Kelly Clarkson Dating: Who Has Kelly Clarkson Dated In The Past?

Kelly “has started dating,” a source told Us Weekly. As a public figure, it probably isn’t easy to go out on a limb and start dating someone. let’s dig deep into Who Is Kelly Clarkson Dating?
There are celebrity-focused dating apps like Raya, but it seems Clarkson is taking the old-fashioned method and asking a friend to set her up. The insider continued, “She is being set up with friends and is open to dating again.”
Who is Kelly?
Kelly Clarkson is a multi-talented American entertainer who is worth an estimated $45 million. Kelly Clarkson’s debut on “American Idol” is widely credited with kickstarting her successful music career. In addition to her success in the entertainment industry, Clarkson amassed her massive fortune through a series of astute financial decisions.
She also achieved fame as a writer, especially in the field of children’s literature.
After Kelly Clarkson won the inaugural season of American Idol, she became a symbol of the American Dream. She materialized the concept that anyone, anywhere, at any time, may become a star in a way that resonated with and sold to American audiences.
Who Is Kelly Clarkson Dating?
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have finally ended their marriage after a contentious divorce process. That means she can focus on her own needs, like dating again. According to Us Weekly, the pop star is actively seeking romantic partners.
When you’re famous, it’s impossible to just go out and start dating random people. While celebs like Raya can use celebrity dating apps, Clarkson is taking a more traditional approach by having a friend arrange a date for her.
As the source put it, “She’s being matched up with pals and is ready to date again.”
Friends setting up the dates is probably the only way she can get everything done.
The 39-year-old celebrity is quite busy. She is a judge on The Voice, has her own talk show, and co-hosts the American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg in addition to having primary custody of their two children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.
Given her busy schedule, Clarkson would be wise to enlist the help of her wingmen (and wing women) in filtering through possible dates. The “Breakaway” singer’s new beginning should be exhilarating as Blackstock fought their divorce at every turn (even with an iron-clad prenuptial agreement).
Who Is Brandon Blackstock?
Wealthy American talent manager Brandon Blackstock is known by his name brand and is known to be worth $10 million. Blackstock is most widely recognized as Kelly Clarkson’s husband. Both of their children were born after their 2013 wedding. Brandon’s past relationships produced two children.
Who Has Kelly Clarkson Dated In The Past?
Read on to learn more about the men who have been mentioned in connection with the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer:
Justin Guarini
After Clarkson won the first season of American Idol in 2002, rumors began to circulate that she was dating the show’s runner-up. More than a decade after the fact, the “Stronger” singer discussed the incident with Guarini on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
According to Clarkson, “we didn’t date during Idol, as everyone imagined,” claimed in 2015. In 2015, Clarkson revealed that she and Bieber had dated during “From Justin to Kelly,” despite her previous assertion that they hadn’t. We were dating for a time.
Graham Colton
After hearing the musician perform with his band, The Graham Colton Band, on Clarkson’s Breakaway and Hazel Eyes Tours in 2015, The Voice coach fell in love with him. That year, after dating for six months, they broke up.
Brandon Blackstock
The “Since U Been Gone” singer and Blackstock have been together since 2011 when they were engaged. The couple had been married for a full year before they had their first child, River, then their second, Remington.
After nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. A judge eventually upheld their agreement in March of the following year. The singer was officially declared unattached in September 2021.
