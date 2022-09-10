Who Is Kendall Jenner Dating? Truth Behind Her Relationship With Devin Booker!

People are interested in Who Is Kendall Jenner Dating? Because of her massive following and media stardom. In the best of circumstances, knowing where a celebrity relationship stands may be challenging. Read this article to discover the identity of Who Is Kendall Jenner Dating?

Who Is Kendall Jenner?

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, is the former Olympic decathlon champion’s daughter with reality star mother, Kris Jenner. Los Angeles, California, is where Kendall Nicole Jenner entered the world on November 3, 1995. She has a younger sister named Kylie and eight half-brothers and sisters from her parents’ two previous marriages.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob Kardashian, Brandon Jenner of the indie pop duo Brandon & Leah, and Sam “Brody” Jenner, star of “The Hills,” are some of her most famous half-siblings. Jenner, like Kylie and the rest of the Kardashians, grew up in Calabasas, California, where she first attended Sierra Canyon School before dropping out to focus on her modelling career. In 2014, she completed high school and became a graduate.

The profession as a Model

In July of 2009, when Jenner was 14 years old, the modelling agency Wilhelmina signed her. For Forever 21’s “Rocker Babes with a Twist” campaign in December 2009 and January 2010, it was her first modelling assignment. First appearing in Teen Vogue in April of 2010, Jenner walked the runway for designer Sherri Hill at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in September 2011. As 2012 came to a close, she had graced the covers of numerous magazines, including American Cheerleader, Teen Prom, Looks, Raine, GenLux, Lovecat, and Flavour. She had also landed bookings with significant labels, including White Sands Australia and Leah Madden.

Model Kendall Jenner collaborated with Victoria’s Secret photographer Russell James to feature in editorials for publications like Kurv, Miss Vogue Australia, and Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. She appeared at the Sydney and Los Angeles book signings for “Nomad Two Worlds: Australia,” which James wrote. By joining forces with The Society Management in November 2013, Jenner moved her focus to high fashion.

Do You Know Who Devin Booker Is?

Devin Booker has amassed a net worth of $30 million as an American professional basketball player. Devin Booker entered the world in October 1996 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was a McDonald’s All-American as a shooting guard at Moss Point High School. Booker was an All-SEC Freshman Team selection during his collegiate basketball career at Kentucky. He also earned Second-team All-SEC and SEC Sixth Man of the Year honours.

Booker has spent his whole professional career with the Phoenix Suns, who picked him with the thirteenth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. On March 24, 2017, he scored 70 points and set a record as the youngest player to ever score 60 or more in a game. Melvin Booker Sr. was also an NBA player.

Devin Booker made the NBA All-Rookie Debut Team after averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in his first season. The Phoenix Suns and Devin inked a five-year, $158 million contract extension in 2019. With this new contract, his annual NBA pay increased to over $30 million, from just over $3 million.

Who Is Kendall Jenner Dating? Is She In Love With Devin Booker?

Two months after reportedly breaking up, Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were spotted together on Wednesday. PEOPLE has learned that the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns guard spent some time together in the audience at the Los Angeles launch of the official NBA basketball game NBA 2K23.

During the introduction of the game, which features the NBA All-Star on its cover art, Jenner, dressed in a bandeau top, multicoloured leggings, and a black handbag, spoke closely to Booker, also 25. Booker had already attended the event alone, walking the red carpet in a black short-sleeved shirt, black slacks, and a gold necklace before their date. In 2020, Jenner and Booker were first mentioned together. One year they were observed on their way to Sedona, Arizona, by road trip.

On Valentine’s Day of 2016, Jenner and Booker made their relationship on the Instagram official by posting their first photo together. In June of 2021, they marked their first year together with a celebration. In honour of the event, Jenner posted several PDA-filled images on Instagram, one of which showed her embracing Booker from behind and the other of which showed the two wrapped in one other’s arms.

Booker also posted a photo of a sunset dinner setting with the model and entitled it “1.” He also posted a photo of Jenner by herself and two photos of the couple with the captions “365” and “52,” alluding to the fact that they had been together for an entire year. They were sighted in May at Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding.

A month later, it was reported that Jenner and Booker had split up after two years of dating because they were “not on the same page” about their future. However, the duo has recently been photographed together on multiple occasions, including an exciting outing earlier this month and supper in West Hollywood last week, sparking suspicions of a reconciliation.

Jenner explained her reluctance to talk about her relationships in a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, saying it was influenced by seeing her elder sisters deal with the ups and downs of dating in the public eye. She had previously emphasised that involving others in a couple’s private life was harmful to their mental health because “a relationship is only meant to be between two individuals.” Inviting everyone to join means inviting everyone’s thoughts into your relationships, which is something I do not believe is fair.

