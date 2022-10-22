Who Is Kevin Costner Dating?: His Current And Previous Relationship Timeline

There is no doubt that Kevin Costner still has it at age 65. The celebrated actor, director, and father of seven (yes, seven) kids is best recognized for his leading performances (and unflappable good looks) in some iconic films.

An American actor, director, producer, musician, and vocalist with the name of Kevin Michael Costner. In addition to other awards, he has won two Oscars, three Golden Globes, and one Emmy.

Who Is Kevin Costner?

On a Tuesday, January 18, 1955, in Lynwood, California, Kevin Costner was born. She is currently 67 years old, and his birth name is Kevin Michael Costner. Capricorn is the sign of the zodiac for those who were born on January 18.

Goat is his animal of the year. He said that the 1962 movie How the West Was Won, which he saw when he was seven, was the source of his inspiration.

Who Is Christine Baumgartner?

Christine Baumgartner, the wife of actor Kevin Costner, was born in California on March 4, 1974. She was born under the Pisces zodiac sign and is currently 48 years old. Modeling is what Christine Baumgartner is most known for. She was also born during the Tiger year.

Christine Baumgartner is the wife of actor Kevin Costner at the moment. The two have been together for over 22 years, 2 months, and 13 days since they first started dating in 2000.

the film The American On January 18, 1955, an actor was born in Lynwood, California. The veteran actor whose most well-known roles have been in Bull Durham, The Untouchables, and Field of Dreams.

He served as the film’s director, producer, and star, winning two Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture for the iconic Dances With Wolves from 1990.

Who Is Kevin Costner Dating?

Christine Baumgartner is Kevin Costner’s wife as of 2022. They started dating in 2000. She is a Pisces, while he is a Libra. The zodiac signs that are said to be most compatible with Capricorn are Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces, while Aries and Libra are typically seen to be the least compatible. Also, read about French Montana Net Worth

Kevin Baumgartner is 67 years old, while Christine is 48. Kevin Costner had at least 18 relationships before this one, according to CelebsCouples. He has never before been married.

The duration of their relationship, which started in 1992, is almost 22 years, 2 months, and 13 days.

Since Kevin Costner, like other celebrities, prefers to keep his love and personal life private, be sure to come back frequently as we’ll keep this page updated with the latest rumors and dating news.

Kevin Costner has had two wives. The first was Cindy Costner (1978 – 1994). Before Christine Baumgartner, he was in at least 18 relationships.

Kevin’s first marriage, which lasted 16 years, was to Cindy Silva, the mother of his first three children, Annie, Lily, and Joe, and his college sweetheart from California State University at Fullerton. Also, read about Christian McCaffrey Net Worth

According to reports, things started to go south while he was filming Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves because of suspicions of infidelity.

They announced in their divorce petition that they had “amicably settled all concerns affecting our children and financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached” three years after the book’s publication.

Relationships with Tawny Little (1997–1998), Elle Macpherson (1996), Courteney Cox (1995), Bridget Rooney (1994–1997), Halle Berry (1989), and Christine Dennard have all occurred with Kevin Costner (1982 – 1987). We are presently gathering details on the past dates and hookups.

