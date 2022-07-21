Are you ready to meet new people? Single Following her recent denials of dating another professional athlete, a source tells In Touch that Khloé Kardashian is in the “early stages” of a new relationship with an “investment banker.”

After Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal ended her engagement with him in the season finale of The Kardashians in June 2022, is she looking for a new partner? Read on to learn everything we know about her current relationship status!

Who Is Khloe Kardashian Dating?

Khloé’s family appears to have given their blessing to the investment banker she is dating. Kourtney and Kris are “absolutely pleased” that Khloé is “putting herself out there again and say it’s nice to see Khloe back to her old self,” an insider tells the New York Daily News. “They believe she deserves all the happiness in the world after what she’s been through with Tristan.”

On June 20, 2022, a source told People magazine that the Happy American creator is dating someone and that she is feeling “very good” in the early stages of her new relationship, which was reported by the publication.

According to an update from In Touch published on June 21st, 2022, Khloé has been seen with a private equity investor. By way of an E! News article, Kim Kardashian introduced the newlywed couple.

Khloé Kardashian’s Reaction to Finding a Boyfriend or Girlfriend

According to a source, “Khloe is finally in a fantastic place” after “a lot of soul searching and treatment,” and she’s finally ready to move on from the past. When Khloé was in a relationship with Tristan, she had to learn a lot. She had no remorse about having True while in the relationship. The sorrow and cheating he inflicted on her have taken a long time to overcome, but she’s finally ready to trust and love again.”

What Has Khloé Kardashian said About Having a New Boyfriend?

“Another NBA player” has been said to be dating the ex-Kardashian social media fan account @kardashiansocial, according to an Instagram post on Friday, June 17. Anonymously, the post was shared on the Instagram Stories of the prominent celebrity gossip account @duexmoi.

According to Khloé’s comment under the @kardashiansocial tweet, the rumor was “absolutely not true,” but she quickly dispelled it. You’re welcome for the good wishes, but I’m not dating anyone at the moment, read her response. “I am content to spend some time with my daughter and myself.”

Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message

Khloé Kardashian shared a message she spotted on Twitter during the height of the romance rumors. In a Monday, June 20 Instagram Story, the message said, “That’s the thing about healing; you heal into someone else.” In the words of the author, “a completely new person,” “you could no longer survive as who you were.” To begin a new chapter in your life, you must let go of the past.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Actively Coparenting

On Sunday, June 19, the Revenge Body actress and the NBA player were photographed together, celebrating Father’s Day with their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Tristan was holding them in his arms as they left lunch, and Khloé looked stunning in a figure-hugging black dress.

The former couple gets together to co-parent their daughter, but it doesn’t appear like they have any other kind of relationship. During Khloé’s breakup with Tristan, a fan tweeted her support, saying, “I respect y’all for being on this positivity s—it, but F–K Tristan!!! #TheKardashians,” to which Khloé responded with four heart emojis.

Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Identity of Her ‘Crush’ Online

The real-life actress shared her crushes on July 2022 on TikTok, only two weeks after the first reports of their relationship surfaced. Khloé bowed her head yes when the audio questioned, “Do you have a crush?” It was her daughter, True Thompson, who turned out to be the mysterious figure. The mother-daughter combination offered the camera a wonderful smile.

