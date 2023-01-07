Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Right Now: What Has Kim Kardashian Said About Her Relationship With Kanye?

Over the years, Kardashian has dated several prominent athletes, including several from the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, and the rap industry. She got engaged to NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 and they wed the following year. So, Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Right Now?
Sadly, the marriage ended after only 72 days. Kim’s sponsorship deals and the sale of television rights to her wedding brought about $18 million.
Kim’s marriage to Kanye West, a music billionaire, came after the couple’s highly publicized courtship and multiple appearances by Kanye on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. They tied the knot on May 24, 2014, and welcomed their daughter, North West, on June 15, 2013. In the present day, they’re parents to three young ones.
Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Right Now?
It’s widely speculated that Kim Kardashian is now single. The socialite started dating American comedian Pete Davidson after her split from Kanye West.
The first sighting of this couple occurred in October 2021, and they started dating the same month. They broke up the following year, in August of 2022.
A source told Page Six, “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends.”
They care deeply for one another and respect one another tremendously, but they’ve found it challenging to keep their relationship alive due to the obstacles posed by physical distance and their busy schedules.
“They hang out in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time,” the person stated. They are simply socializing with one another.
While the former Saturday Night Live cast member has been in Australia filming a movie, Kim is busy raising her kids and operating her companies in Los Angeles.
After their on-screen kiss during Kim’s SNL episode, relationship rumors began to circulate about Pete and Kim.
Who Was Kim Rumored To Be Dating Before?
Kim was supposed to be seeing Van Jones after she and Ye broke up but before she and Davidson went public with their relationship.
Ahead of the premiere of Part 1 of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reunion Show, she addressed rumors that she was seeing the CNN host.
She didn’t disprove any rumors linking her to Van, but she did say they weren’t dating.
“This rumor has earned me so many dates, and I am so happy,” Van texted her, eliciting her laughter:
What Has Kim Kardashian Said About Her Relationship With Kanye?
Kim responded, “I honestly don’t believe I would even say it, here on TV,” when asked why her marriage to Kanye didn’t work on the KUWTK Reunion Show.
She went on to say that there was no single incident that led to the split. To paraphrase, “I suppose there was just a broad difference of opinion on a few topics that led to this decision.”
When asked about their current dynamic, Kim replied they will “always remain family.”
“We have a fantastic co-parenting connection,” she said. You know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, and for a long time, so I don’t see it ever changing. “I respect him so much, and I think we’ll have. As far as music goes, Kanye will always have me as his number-one fan.
Kim K. officially became a single lady on December 10, 2021, when she took legal action to that effect.
Kim Kardashian Net Worth
Kim Kardashian is a $1.4 billion reality TV celebrity, model, entrepreneur, and ambassador for several brands and products in the United States. It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is one of the most well-known and well-off celebrities in the world. Kim generates between $50 and $80 million each year from her several businesses and empire.
Kim made $72 million between June 2018 and June 2019, and another $50 million between June 2020 and June 2021. For a while, Kim’s licensing and endorsement arrangements were a significant contributor to her annual income.
It’s been reported that she made a tidy sum from the mobile game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” royalties alone. It was eventually downloaded over 60 million times and made over $200 million. Kim continues to keep 28% of the app’s profits.
Kim earns a yearly wage from endorsements, appearance fees, reality TV, and paid Instagram sponsorships in addition to the proceeds from her mobile app. Both her apparel and her tanning products may be found at Sears.
