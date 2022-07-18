Who Is Lil Uzi Dating? Truth Behind Rumors of Lil Uzi Vert and JT Breakup!

Lil Uzi Vert (born Symere Basil Woods on July 31, 1995) is an American rapper and entertainer. Woods is recognized for his face tattoos, piercings, strange haircuts, and androgynous clothes, all of which are based on a melodic emo approach to trap.

Philadelphia is home to Lil Uzi Vert, who was born and raised there. With the release of the commercial mixtape Luv Is Rage in 2015, he was signed to Atlantic Records as a member of DJ Drama’s Generation Now label.

After hearing classmate William Aston freestyle over a remixed Chris Brown instrumental, Woods began rapping in the tenth grade, describing himself as a “regular kid who didn’t want to rap.” Steamtown, a rap trio created by Woods, Aston, and another friend, split while Woods was just seventeen years old.

Lil Uzi Vert and Jt from City Girls Dating? When Did They Start Dating?

City Girls’ JT and Lil Uzi Vert have supposedly been dating since late 2019, but neither has made an official announcement about their relationship. The lyrics and tweets of hip-hop musicians have regularly included references to love.