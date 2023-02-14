Who Is Lily Collins Husband: Look Into Her Dating History

Who Is Lily Collins Husband? Even while her past relationships may have slipped some fans’ minds, especially following her 2021 declaration that she was single, we all know Lily’s go-to Emily in Paris-inspired lipstick. Here is a list of her previous partners, including husband Charlie McDowell and co-stars Taylor Lautner and Jamie Campbell-Bower.
While we wait for Emily in Paris season 4, Lily’s romantic situation is known. The actress wed Charlie McDowell, a director, in 2021. He also went with her to the Emily in Paris season three premiere, where Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, wore her customary stunning attire.
Lily is married, but who has she previously been associated with? Everyone’s favourite werewolf and a particular superhero are on the list! Lily Collins’s Past Relationships
Who Is Lily Collins Husband
As was previously mentioned, Lily Collins is wed to Charlie McDowell, a well-known family member and director of movies. Mary Steenburgen, a legend in romantic comedies, and Malcolm McDowell, a British actor, were the parents of Charlie (of such films as A Clockwork Orange fame). Lily Collins is also the offspring of the late singer Phil Collins.
They were engaged in September 2020, and on September 4, 2021, they secretly wed in Colorado. When Lily announced the couple’s marriage, she shared a picture of her trés beautiful (as Emily would say) Ralph Lauren wedding dress on Instagram.
“In fact, I’ve always wanted to be someone, but I’ve never wanted to be your wife more,” she said, dedicating herself to her husband. On September 4, 2021, we made a permanent commitment to one another. I adore you utterly.
Lily Collins Dating History
Before settling down with filmmaker Charlie McDowell in 2021, Lily Collins had a succession of romances with important personalities in the entertainment business, according to meaww.com. Collins has not identified the ex-boyfriend who she alleges made disparaging remarks about her, but we can tell who she has dated by looking at her dating history.
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner, who has reportedly been dating since 2010 when he was busy shooting “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” is best known for playing Jacob Black in the movie series. “You might instantly attach or click with someone when you read a script together for the first time. According to US Weekly, Lautner informed Seventeen magazine that this was the situation with Lily.
Zac Efron
Collins allegedly had a brief, casual relationship with Zac Efron in 2012. The two were initially seen holding hands during a friend’s birthday dinner on February 8, 2012, at the STK restaurant in Los Angeles, according to a report in US Weekly, but they broke up three months later.
Jamie Campbell Bower
Collins reportedly dated Jamie Campbell Bower, her co-star from “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” for a year after her breakup with Efron, before they called it quits in August 2013. The celebrities allegedly reconciled in 2015 before ending their relationship permanently.
Thomas Cocquerel
Collins apparently dated Australian actor Thomas Cocquerel for almost a year before reuniting with Bower in 2015. According to a report from US Weekly, a friend introduced the two.
Chris Evans
Actor Chris Evans is said to have dated Collins following her second separation with Bower in 2015. A report in US Weekly claims that the couple was first spotted together on March 21, 2015. Sadly, they broke up well before their first wedding anniversary.
Nick Jonas
Singer Collins and Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas were alleged to have dated in 2016. The one-year relationship ended abruptly. Collins and Jonas were reportedly seen having a good time while bowling at LA’s Bowlero Mar Vista, as reported by US Weekly at the time.
