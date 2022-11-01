Who Is Lindsey Vonn Dating: Is She In Relationship With Diego Osorio?

The Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has decided to move on. Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is dating the head of a spirits company. A common friend introduced them, and now “it’s new and they’re enjoying getting to know each other,” adds an insider.

Who Is Lindsey Vonn?

American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is worth $12 million. A total of three Olympic medals, including one gold, have been awarded to Lindsey Vonn thus far in her career.

The daughter of Linda Anne and Alan Lee Kildow, Lindsey Caroline Kildow was born on October 18, 1984, in St. Paul. In Milton, Wisconsin, her grandfather started her on skis at age 2, and later she joined Erich Sailer’s renowned development skiing school at Buck Hill, located in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Vonn met her idol, Olympic gold-medal-winning skier Picabo Street when she was 9 years old. A profound effect was made on Street when she saw Vonn ski for the first time in 1999 when she was 15 years old.

By the late ’90s, Vonn’s family had relocated to Vail, Colorado so that she could devote herself to training. She completed her senior year of high school through the University of Missouri’s online High School program.

At the age of 15, Vonn made history by being the first American woman to win the Trofeo Topolino in Italy, which launched her professional skiing career. She worked her way up the ranks of the United States Ski Team and made her World Cup debut when she was only 16 years old. Success at the Olympics was inevitable from that point on.

As a 17-year-old, she competed in the slalom and combined events at the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City in 2002. In the Junior World Championship held in Puy-Saint-Vincent, France, in March of 2003, Vonn placed in the silver medal position. Also, read about John Carpenter Net Worth

In January of 2004, at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, she finished third in a downhill competition on the World Cup circuit, making it onto the podium for the first time in her career. She won five more podiums during the subsequent two months.

Who Is Diego Osorio?

Lobos 1707 is a luxury tequila brand co-founded by NBA star LeBron James and Combs Enterprises’ ex-president/CEO Dia Simms, who is also a partner in the company. Osorio and Chelsea Clinton’s husband, Marc Mezvinskiy, created the spirits conglomerate Mezorio Spirits, of which Lobos 1707 is a brand. Osorio’s acting resume is very impressive.

Who Is Lindsey Vonn Dating

Photos of Vonn and Osorio, a Spaniard, holding hands were published on Page Six on Wednesday. Vonn, 36, smiled broadly as she strolled around SoHo with an open bag that might have contained coffee.

Nearly five months have passed since Vonn broke the news that she and hockey player PK Subban had called off their engagement.

Before her divorce from Thomas Vonn in 2013, Vonn was married to him from 2007 to 2013. They dated for over three years before breaking up in 2015. Also, read about Lil Bow Wow Net Worth

After a legendary career that included a record amount of World Cup wins, the Olympic gold champion announced his retirement from competitive skiing in 2019.

After three years together, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and NHL player P.K. Subban have decided to cancel their engagement and their relationship.

A recent episode of What I’ve Learned, with Arianna Huffington, had her discussing her experiences getting over a breakup.

What did she say? “Obviously, we’re all going through our own unique set of difficulties. There are challenging times and experiences that come for everyone. But after you get through it, you’ll discover a world of increased delight and contentment. You can grow and uncover your true self if you’re open to that.”

